HDMI Cable Market to Garner $3.87 Billion, at 4.5% CAGR, by 2026, Globally: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "HDMI Cable Market By Type (Standard HDMI Cable and High Speed HDMI Cable) Grade (HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 2.1), and Application (Gaming Console, TV, Mobile Phone, Automotive System and Personal Computer & Tablet): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026."According to the report, the global HDMI cable industry was valued at $2.47 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate $3.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019–2026 Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 $2.47 billion Market Size in 2026 $3.87 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 230 Segments covered Type, Grade, Application, and Region Drivers Surge in usage of audio video devices Increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions Opportunities Advancement in HDMI Cable for higher bandwidth applications coupled with display technology Enhancement of multimedia and entertainment industry in emerging economies Restraints High installation cost and limited physical availability for devices

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The growth of the global HDMI cable market is driven by surge in usage of audio video devices and increase in demand for 4K/UHD televisions. However, advancements in HDMI cables for higher bandwidth applications and rapid development of the multimedia & entertainment industry in emerging economies are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. On the other hand, high installation cost and limited physical availability for devices restrain the growth to some extent.

The Gaming Consoles Segment to Rule the Roost

On the basis of application, the gaming consoles segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global HDMI cable market revenue in 2018, and is registered to lead the trail from 2019 to 2026. The same segment would also witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% by 2026, owing to an increase in demand for both content and PC services in cloud gaming platforms.

The Standard HDMI Cable Segment to Dominate By 2026

On the basis of type, the standard HDMI cable segment accounted for more than half of the global HDMI cable industry share in 2018, and is projected to dominate by the end of 2026. This is due to the wide usage of home applications such as televisions and other home entertainment systems. However, the high speed HDMI cable would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period. The fact that it makes use of copper wire to ensure improved image clarity drives the segment.

Asia-Pacific to Remain Lucrative in terms of Revenue

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the global HDMI cable market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% till 2026. Numerous factors like huge population base, advancements in multimedia devices like home theaters, projectors, and other display devices, and a rise in purchasing capacity of individuals have led to adoption of HDMI cables in the region.

Frontrunners in the Industry

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hitachi Ltd.

Molex

LLC, Nordost

Panasonic Corporation

Kramer Electronics Ltd.



Amphenol Corporation

Ce-Link

Sony Corporation

Foxconn Technology Group

HDMI Cable Key Segments:

By Type

Standard HDMI Cable

High Speed HDMI Cable

By Grade

HDMI 1.4

HDMI 2.0

HDMI 2.1



By Application

Gaming Consoles

TVs

Mobile Phones

Automotive Systems



Personal computers & Tablets

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)



(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

