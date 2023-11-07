Beachfront Introduces Self-Serve Select Platform to Bring Connected TV (CTV) Private Marketplace (PMP) Curation to the Supply-Side

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachfront , the sell-side ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming, today announced the launch of Beachfront Select, a fully self-service deal ID curation platform for connected TV (CTV) and video advertising. An extension of Beachfront’s Marketplace (SSP), Select enables media buyers and proprietary data owners to more easily plan, curate, and activate data-enabled private marketplaces (PMPs) across premium TV, connected TV (CTV), and online video inventory.



In recent years, CTV and digital video advertising have experienced tremendous growth. According to eMarketer, CTV ad spend in the U.S. is expected to increase by 21.2% to $25.1 billion this year. Amid this growth, programmatic media buyers are navigating a historically-opaque supply chain and a number of disruptive industry dynamics, including changes to long-standing ad targeting practices and intensifying bidstream signal loss.

As a fully self-service platform, Beachfront Select is built to solve these considerations for media buyers and proprietary data owners. Select provides direct access to a scaled CTV and video inventory footprint with intuitive audience management and matching capabilities that bring data-driven ad targeting to the supply-side. Additionally, Select provides unrivaled transparency into programmatic ad delivery, including through rich log-level data, comprehensive content-level reporting, and detailed information on fees.

“With the proliferation of CTV consumption in recent years and the changes unfolding across the programmatic landscape, media buyers and data owners are increasingly seeking more control over their advertising supply chain,” said Chris Maccaro, CEO at Beachfront. “Today, we are thrilled to formally launch the Beachfront Select platform. Already, Select is providing our partners with the tools they need to streamline and enhance execution of data-driven CTV advertising strategies within a more transparent and controllable environment.”

At launch, Beachfront Select has rapidly gained traction amongst media buyers and proprietary data owners, who are using the platform’s self-service features and audience matching technology to unlock greater workflow efficiencies, fee transparency, and scale in their CTV and video advertising campaigns.

Here’s what clients and partners are saying:

“Strategus has a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with planning, curating, and executing data-driven CTV campaigns today,” said Todd Porch, President at Strategus. “Using the Beachfront Select platform has enabled us to unlock a number of workflow efficiencies in how we curate and execute CTV PMPs for our customers, while providing our team with unparalleled transparency into the advertising supply chain.”

"Beachfront is a clear leader in understanding where the industry is heading and what is needed to drive scale and performance in a privacy-forward and consumer-centric way," said Greg Williams, President of Audigent. “Through our partnership, Audigent and Beachfront have led in creating the model for curating and executing data-enabled media campaigns with real time optimization. This creates future-proofed programmatic solutions for our brand and media agency to leverage far into the future.”

“IRIS.TV’s goal is to bring our universal content ID, the IRIS_ID, to every piece of content in CTV, online video and audio to enable buyers and sellers to plan, target and measure ad campaigns based on the specific content adjacent to the ad," said Richie Hyden, President & COO, IRIS.TV. "To do this we need ad platforms to invest in the ability to action on this new signal. The Beachfront Select platform enables frictionless self-service use of these data sets, empowering buyers and sellers to apply the data with ease. We commend Beachfront for their commitment to creating frictionless products for the ecosystem!”

Interested parties and prospective users can learn more about Beachfront Select at beachfront.com/technology/select .

About Beachfront

Beachfront is the sell-side ad platform built for convergent TV and streaming. Leading Connected TV (CTV) media sellers, such as AMC, A+E, Fubo, Paramount, Philo, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, and Xumo, use our technology to monetize their inventory and serve ads across all TV and video screens. Similarly, agencies and media buying teams work closely with us to curate and execute fully-transparent, brand-safe advertising campaigns across CTV, over-the-top (OTT), and online video platforms. Headquartered in NYC, Beachfront is a 2023 Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, and recipient of the 2023 Digiday TV and Video Award for Best Connected TV Platform. Learn more at beachfront.com .