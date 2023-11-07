DHL Supply Chain and AutoStore™ announce partnership expansion to further automate global warehousing

DHL Supply Chain is currently involved in nine AutoStore projects across Singapore, the U.S. and Germany, with four more in planning

Through this partnership, a fleet of over 1,000 robots has significantly boosted operational efficiency and throughput in DHL’s fulfillment warehouses

This automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) technology is a preferred solution for businesses handling smaller products and items

DHL Supply Chain, global leader in contract logistics, and AutoStore, a pioneering robotic technology company specializing in automated storage and retrieval systems, are expanding their partnership in a move set to further automated warehouse operations on a global scale.



DHL Supply Chain, already involved in nine operational AutoStore warehouse projects with four more in the planning stage, is poised to become one of AutoStore’s largest 3PL clients, reinforcing their commitment to digitalization and automation. The nine existing Systems effectively operate 800,000 bins, with the forthcoming four Systems elevating the total number of bins to a remarkable 1.2 million. In the future, DHL also intends to construct five further facilities in addition to those already in operation or planning.

This innovative automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) technology has been developed to efficiently manage and optimize inventory using vastly reduced space within warehouses. Its highly modular and scalable design makes it a preferred solution for e-commerce and businesses handling smaller products such as fashion and tech items. The strategic aim of DHL and AutoStore through this partnership is to accelerate the implementation of this ground-breaking technology that enhances abilities to meet diverse client needs.

Markus Voss, COO and CIO at DHL Supply Chain, emphasizes the importance of this collaboration: “We are pleased to expand our existing relationship with AutoStore as we continue to implement our digitalization and automation strategy in a growing number of warehouses, allowing us to better and faster serve our customers. AutoStore’s standardized and modular technology perfectly aligns with our aim to make our operations more efficient, enabling swift scalability and adaptability across various use cases and end-markets – a crucial factor for us as a third-party logistics provider. Through a standardized approach and dedicated stock availability we will be able to significantly drive down implementation times. Additionally, AutoStore’s network of partners is invaluable in supporting our growth strategy across multiple geographies.”

Since 2012, DHL Supply Chain and AutoStore have partnered to implement cutting-edge solutions across sites in Singapore, Poland, Germany, Australia, and the U.S. The ongoing collaboration has already led to expansions at all operational sites, resulting in a fleet of more than 1,000 Robots worldwide that significantly increase operational efficiency and throughput.

Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO of AutoStore, expressed excitement about the expansion: “Our longstanding collaboration with DHL Supply Chain has showcased the strength, reliability, and efficiency of AutoStore’s technology. We are thrilled to further expand this valued partnership, supporting DHL Supply Chain’s global deployment of automated warehouse solutions. We are excited about the significant growth opportunity that this represents for AutoStore, as we continue to drive innovation in the world of logistics.”

This expanded partnership between DHL Supply Chain and AutoStore promises to redefine the future of warehousing, offering scalable, adaptable, and efficient solutions that cater to the ever-evolving needs of customers worldwide.





