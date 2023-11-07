Varonis Expands Microsoft Exchange Online Protection to Prevent Sensitive Email Exposure

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today announced major enhancements to its Microsoft 365 offering, adding more robust capabilities to continuously detect and prevent exposures in the world’s top cloud-based email service.



With this release, Varonis extends its patented data classification technology to email messages, attachments, and calendar events, adding vital context to the company’s best-in-class Exchange Online threat detection and exposure analysis capabilities.

An estimated 91% of cyberattacks start with email. Mailboxes are a goldmine of sensitive data that can easily fall into the wrong hands without the right protection. Despite being the source of some of the most significant data breaches of all time, email continues to be a blind spot for many companies.

The rise of Microsoft 365 Copilot and other generative AI tools that leverage user permissions to scan emails make it imperative that organizations lock down email access on a need-to-know basis.

Varonis helps security teams proactively reduce their email attack surface, stop data exfiltration, and curb generative AI risk with accurate and automated email security, enabling customers to:

Identify mailboxes exposed to guest and external users, non-mailbox owners, or delegates.

Right-size and monitor access to sensitive mailboxes and calendars.

Detect and flag data privacy violations or improper data handling.

Validate data loss prevention policy effectiveness and swiftly address gaps.

Perform security investigations with an enriched audit trail of all email activity (send, receive, delete, etc.).

Alert and auto-respond to anomalous email activity that could indicate data exfiltration and other email-based attacks or abuse.

“A strong data security posture management strategy simply can’t neglect email,” said Brian Vecci, Varonis Field CTO. “Varonis scans millions of emails, maps mailbox permissions, and monitors activity at an unparalleled scale. As a result, our customers can dramatically reduce the likelihood of an email-related data breach with the same cloud-native platform they use to secure data across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud data.”

Varonis for Microsoft 365 installs in just minutes and protects data across OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Exchange Online, and Teams. Request a demo to see the Varonis Data Security Platform in action.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.



Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

