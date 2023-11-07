Civ Robotics Unveils Groundbreaking Product, CivDash, Redefining Precision in Road Striping

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Civ Robotics, a pioneer in developing precise, simple, and efficient land surveying solutions for civil and solar construction, is now spearheading a new era of innovation in the road-marking landscape with the introduction of CivDash. The groundbreaking product marks a significant leap forward in road construction projects, emphasizing productivity, safety, and precision.



Road striping, often referred to as road marking, is a fundamental aspect of road construction. It is an intricate process where highly accurate placement and clear visibility is crucial. CivDash is set to revolutionize road marking by automating the layout workflow, enabling contractors to stripe quickly and effortlessly. In contrast to the manual process, achieving on average a mere 0.5 to 1 mile (0.8 to 1.5 km) per hour, CivDash can mark up to 16 miles (25.7 km) of lines in a single workday, maintaining a typical precision of 1/10’ (3 cm).

In addition to making the contractors’ job more clear-cut and precise, CivDash prioritizes safety by enabling remote operation from a safety truck in hazardous environments like a lane closure alongside live traffic. This feature not only ensures the well-being of workers but also effectively mitigates on-site risks.

Compatible with Trimble’s R780 GNSS receiver, CivDash can connect to Trimble base stations, VRS, and RTX correction services with centimeter-level accuracy.

Civ Robotics, under the leadership of Tom Yeshurun, has a history of pushing the boundaries of technology in the solar industry. Tom started his career as a site engineer in road construction; reflecting on the launch of CivDash, he stated, "CivDash embodies our commitment to innovation. We aim to redefine precision and efficiency in road marking by providing striping and road construction companies with a tool that sets new industry standards. This is just the beginning of our journey into this exciting new market."

CivDash leverages Trimble’s R780 receiver to provide centimeter-level accuracy in the field. The collaboration between Civ Robotics and Trimble harnesses Civ Robotics' spirit of innovation and Trimble's experience serving the construction and geospatial industries.

“The integration of CivDash with Trimble’s GNSS and RTK technologies is aligned with our vision to connect the digital and the physical,” said Aviad Almagor, Vice President of Technology Innovation at Trimble. “Collaborations like these show the potential of working closely with an ecosystem of industry leaders to accelerate digital transformation. The integrated solution can improve productivity and safety and address the growing labor shortage in the industry.”

CivDash can function as an essential tool for road striping companies, offering the precision and efficiency necessary to meet the demands of modern construction projects. This launch signifies a significant milestone for Civ Robotics as they broaden their horizons from the solar industry to road construction, bringing their passion for innovation and excellence.

About Civ Robotics:

Civ Robotics is ushering in the next generation of construction layout tools for solar, civil engineering, land surveying, road striping and general contracting industries worldwide. Civ Robotics’ cutting-edge, all-terrain surveying layout robots are engineered from the ground up to make your layouts more precise, easy, and cost-effective than ever before.

To learn more about CivDash and Civ Robotics, please visit civrobotics.com .

About Trimble:

Dedicated to the world’s tomorrow, Trimble is a technology company delivering solutions that enable our customers to work in new ways to measure, build, grow and move goods for a better quality of life. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products and enterprise lifecycle solutions to industry cloud services, Trimble is transforming critical industries such as construction, geospatial, agriculture and transportation to power an interconnected world of work. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

