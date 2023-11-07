Visualizing the Future: Key Drivers and Trends in the Screenless Display Market 2023-2028

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Screenless Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screenless display market has witnessed significant growth, with a market size of US$ 3.0 billion in 2022. According to industry experts, the market is expected to experience explosive expansion, reaching a valuation of US$ 17.5 billion by 2028, with a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Key Market Drivers:

Demand for Miniaturized Solutions Across Industries

Medical and Industrial Applications

Enhanced Automotive Safety Features

Research and Development Investments in Screenless Consumer Electronics

Screenless display technology, which allows the transmission of information using interactive projection without traditional screens, has gained prominence due to its cost-saving advantages, high-resolution image projection, and low power consumption compared to touch screen displays. The market offers various screenless display options, including holographic displays, virtual reality (VR) goggles, heads-up displays, virtual retinal displays, and synaptic interfaces.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for miniaturized solutions across industry verticals is a significant driver for screenless displays. In the medical field, healthcare professionals utilize screenless displays to view virtual X-rays and gather patient information. In industrial processes, screenless displays help in visualizing virtual blueprints and parts placement. In the automotive sector, screenless displays provide real-time data access without distracting drivers, aligning with consumer preferences for luxury and premium cars and meeting stringent safety regulations.

Key players in the market are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce screenless consumer electronics like smartphones, computers, laptops, and cameras, enhancing portability and functionality, and tapping into urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Key Market Segmentation:

Type: Visual Image Retinal Display Synaptic Interface

Application: Holographic Projection Head-Mounted Display Head-Up Display Others

Industry Vertical: Aerospace and Defense Automotive Healthcare Consumer Electronics Others

Region: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry is analyzed, featuring profiles of key players such as BAE Systems plc, Eon Reality, Garmin Ltd., Holoxica Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Microvision Inc., RealView Imaging Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the current performance of the global screenless display market, and what are the growth projections? What impact has COVID-19 had on the global screenless display market? Which regions hold the most potential in the market? What is the market breakdown by type and application? How is the industry evolving in terms of miniaturization, medical, and industrial applications? What are the key factors driving and challenging the market? Who are the major players in the global screenless display market, and what is the competitive landscape like?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $17.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.2% Regions Covered Global

