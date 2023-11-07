Revieve® Unveils “Navigating Retail’s Future: Connecting Dots for Success” Report, Offering a Comprehensive View of the Retail Landscape in 2023 and Beyond

CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading personalized digital brand experience company Revieve® , today released its latest report, “Navigating Retail’s Future: Connecting Dots for Success in 2023 and Beyond.” This comprehensive report serves as a roadmap for businesses aiming to succeed in the dynamic and rapidly evolving world of retail.



In today’s ever-changing retail landscape, the spotlight is on delivering seamless and distinctive customer experiences— online or in-person. “Navigating Retail’s Future” is more than just a collection of statistics; it’s a compass for understanding the current state of retail. The report emphasizes the strategies and technologies that are reshaping customer engagement, providing actionable insights to empower businesses for success in the years to come.

The Retail Evolution: In today’s retail world, customers seek seamless online and in-person experiences. With 22% of consumers drawn to virtual shopping and immersive encounters, retailers are responding by expanding their digital presence. An impressive 81% of retailers plan to enhance their online presence in the next 12 months.

TechXcellence in Retail: Revieve’s report offers a deep dive into the latest retail trends and consumer behaviors, providing statistics, case studies, and expert opinions to give businesses a comprehensive understanding of the retail landscape in 2023.

Captivating “Phygital” Experiences: In the retail world, the focus isn’t only on products and services; it’s creating extraordinary experiences that engage consumers in innovative ways. By 2025, nearly 60% of consumers envision more than half of retail spaces dedicated to immersive encounters.

Personalization is Key: Now more than ever, brands and retailers are focusing on celebrating the unique interests of each consumer. This approach empowers customers on their journey of self-discovery and encourages them to embrace their individuality with confidence.

Automation Matters: Automation is a powerful tool for streamlining operations and enhancing the shopping experience. Surprisingly, 75% of consumers embrace automation, with 23% more inclined to shop where modernization is embraced.

The Rise of Gen AI: Retailers are turning to AI to predict customer behavior and provide personalized recommendations. Revieve’s report explores the transformative advancements in AI, including the emergence of Gen AI and Conversational AI.

“In this TechXcellence-driven era, success is intrinsically tied to our ability to embrace technology. Whether it’s the art of creating captivating ‘phygital’ experiences that seamlessly merge online and in-person shopping, streamlining operations through the adoption of automation, or exploring the transformative potential of Gen AI, technology serves as the cornerstone for not just surviving, but thriving in the ever-evolving retail landscape of 2023 and beyond,” says Sampo Parkkinen, CEO of Revieve. “It’s the conduit to delivering unparalleled customer experiences and staying ahead in an industry that continually demands ingenuity and adaptability.”

To read and learn more about Revieve’s latest retail report and insights, visit https://www.revieve.com/resources/navigating-retails-future-connecting-dots-for-success .

About Revieve

Revieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience leveraging its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.

With easy-to-use self-diagnostic and coaching solutions that personalize search, product discovery, and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty and wellness technology platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments that enhance the customer-brand relationship and drive loyalty.

Revieve's platform also seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions and in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.

