Global 4K Display Strategic Business Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $558.4 Million by 2030

The global market for 4K Display estimated at US$130.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$558.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Televisions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.9% CAGR and reach US$351.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Signage segment is readjusted to a revised 18.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $40.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The 4K Display market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.7% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.



AU Optronics Corporation

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Haier Group

Hisense Group Co., Ltd.

Innolux Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $130.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $558.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5wrih

