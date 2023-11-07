Kindcard Inc.’s “Pay With Deb” App Now Live in Apple™ Play Store and Google™ Play Store

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via 500NewsWire — Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the “Company”), an innovative FinTech and PayTech company which provides alternative “Closed-Loop” payments solutions to businesses across a wide variety of merchant verticals through its wholly owned subsidiary, Deb, Inc., is excited to announce that its secure consumer “Pay With Deb” app is fully approved and is available for consumer download in the Goggle™ Play Store and Apple™ Play Store.



Michael Rosen, Kindcard’s CEO, stated, “This is the first of several milestones soon to be completed by us, allowing our “Pay With Deb” Digital Wallet application to be downloaded by U.S. consumers and funded by their ACH, debit and credit cards, to be used as an alternative payment form in making secure purchases in-store and online with merchants who have integrated our proprietary Pay With Deb “Closed Loop” software into their point-of-sale.”

Mr. Rosen continued, “Merchants accepting payments through Pay With Deb will see a reduction in the cost of accepting payments from their customers, quicker settlement to their bank accounts, ability to build a more loyal following to market their goods and services, and most importantly, enabling merchants to have a secure and stable processing platform to accept payments through over the long term. We plan to begin our final testing of the Pay With Deb platform utilizing a group of merchants before the end of 2023, and to fully launch the platform immediately thereafter.”

About Kindcard, Inc.:

Kindcard, Inc. (OTC Markets: KCRD) (“Kindcard” and the “Company”) is engaged in designing and taking to market safer, more secure ways for business and consumers to transact as an alternative to cash, credit cards and checks. Through its proprietary “Pay With Deb” Wallet, merchants have access to banking products they might be unable to access through traditional credit card processing or cashless financial tools.

The Company provides alternative “Closed-Loop” payment solutions to consumers and businesses across a wide array of verticals. The Company believes that mobile wallet technology will ultimately grow to become the preferred method for merchants and consumers to transact at the point of sale, and it is our goal to capture significant market share from the mobile wallet segment through its proprietary “Pay With Deb” consumer app and merchant services platform.

The Company targets the mid to high-risk merchant market where businesses operating within innovative verticals and e-commerce are incurring higher transaction costs, utilizing a robust compliance policy for onboarding users and businesses in accordance with federal and state regulations. “Pay With Deb” operates on a “closed-loop” system, whereby consumers can purchase “Deb Tokens” to store in their mobile wallets and use their Deb Tokens to make purchases within the Pay With Deb merchant network. Deb Tokens are not a crypto currency, stable coins, or tied to any exchange. For more information about Kindcard, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.kindcard.com/

Kindcard is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Provision

Contact:

Kindcard, Inc.

(888) 888-0708

Info@kindcard.com

Investor Relations:

Info@kindcard.com