Tabular Alumina Market Expansion: A CAGR of 17.2% -Driven Outlook with US$ 25.6 billion Analysis-BY PMI

Covina, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabular Alumina consists of large (50 - 200 µm), flat, table shaped corundum crystals and has thermal shock resistance and high thermal volume stability, owing to its low open porosity, explicit microstructure and large crystals with locked spherical pores, entrapped on re-crystallization throughout rapid sintering.

The increasing use of tabular alumina in adsorbents and desiccants is positively impacting the market growth. Further, the growing demand from automotive, process industries and water treatment is driving the use of tabular alumina in adsorbents and desiccants, contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, tabular alumina is used in numerous high-temperature applications due to its unique microstructure and high purity which is likely to propel Tabular Alumina marke t growth.

Analyst View:

The growing demand for tabular alumina adsorbents and desiccants in the end-user segments such as construction, oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, refectories, and water treatment plants is positively impacting the tabular alumina market growth. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to accelerate the demand for Tabular Alumina used as adsorbents or desiccants.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market:

Biopharmaceutical firms are at the leading position of the human response to the coronavirus pandemic. A significant number of foremost biotech organizations are in the middle of a race to examine the Sars-Cov-2 genome and formulate a viable vaccine for the same. As compared to the speed of response to SARS/MERs etc, the biotech entities are investigating SARs-Cov-2 at an unprecedented rate and a significant amount of funds are being put into the R&D. With the several candidates in trial, the public and private sectors are expected to work in unison for the estimative period, until a vaccine is developed for Covid-19. This report will quantify the impact of this pandemic on the tabular alumina market.

Segmentation:

By application, tabular alumina is mainly used in refractories across industries such as foundry, glass, steel, waste incineration, and ceramic. The use of tabular alumina in the refractory application is attributable to properties such as high refractoriness, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, low permeability, high density, and wears resistance. Tabular alumina is increasingly being used in the oil and gas industry due to critical and high-temperature applications.

tabular alumina is mainly used in refractories across industries such as foundry, glass, steel, waste incineration, and ceramic. The use of tabular alumina in the refractory application is attributable to properties such as high refractoriness, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, low permeability, high density, and wears resistance. Tabular alumina is increasingly being used in the oil and gas industry due to critical and high-temperature applications. By product, the target market is segmented into anodized aluminum plate and chemical alumina board.

the target market is segmented into anodized aluminum plate and chemical alumina board. By type, the tabular alumina market is classified into coarse tabular alumina and fine tabular alumina.

the tabular alumina market is classified into coarse tabular alumina and fine tabular alumina. By region, APAC was the largest tabular alumina market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing focus on reviving oil and gas production projects will significantly drive tabular alumina market growth in this region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global tabular alumina market includes,

Zibo Biz-Harmony

Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium

Xieta

Almatis

Bisley group

Alteo

KT Refractories US Company

Imerys Fused Minerals

Possehl Erzkontor

AluChem.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

