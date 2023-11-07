US Department of Defense (DoD) Information Technology Research Report 2023: Emerging Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, & Cybersecurity

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Information Technology Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to provide insights into the leading Department of Defense (DoD) IT contractors and the technology areas of interest within the DoD IT market. The DoD IT market is characterized as mature and stable, and this research offers information on competitive firms and contracting trends within this sector.
Key focus areas of the research include DoD IT contracting related to research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E), procurement, and services. The contracting data is segmented by military department and highlights the top firms involved in these contracts. The data and insights provided pertain to the calendar year 2022 DoD contracting information.
The study identifies the top contractors in the DoD IT space, encompassing various IT products such as hardware, software, and services. It's important to note that contract awards data is estimated based on publicly available DoD information and does not include classified details. Contracts are awarded by different organizations within each military department, and the segmentation and contracting estimates are determined by the analyst.
The primary objectives of this study are to offer an understanding of the current competitive landscape in the DoD IT market, highlight areas with high spending, and identify opportunities for engagement in the DoD C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) market.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud Computing
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense Information Technology Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Representative Programs
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Contracts by Type
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Top 10 IT Contractors
- Market Share Analysis
- Contracts by Department
- Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Contractors
- Top 10 Army Contractors
- Top 10 Joint Service Contractors
- Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Contractors
- Contracts by Category
- Top 10 RDT&E Contractors
- Top 10 Procurement Contractors
- Top 10 Services Contractors
3. Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q97rf0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.