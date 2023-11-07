Hybrid Software Group PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 7 November 2023: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 3.20 Volume



10 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



10



EUR 32 e) Date of the transaction 1 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 3.20 Volume



1,007 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,007



EUR 3,222.40 e) Date of the transaction 2 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 3.20 Volume



100 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



100



EUR 320 e) Date of the transaction 3 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 3.20 Volume



1,000 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



1,000



EUR 3,200 e) Date of the transaction 6 November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts