Hybrid Software Group PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Cambridge, UNITED KINGDOM

PRESS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 7 November 2023: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 3.20		Volume

10
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

10

EUR 32
e)Date of the transaction1 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 3.20		Volume

1,007
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

1,007

EUR 3,222.40
e)Date of the transaction2 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 3.20		Volume

100
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

100

EUR 320
e)Date of the transaction3 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels


1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameGuido Van der Schueren
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameHybrid Software Group PLC
b)LEI213800ZFW446QIHAB654
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary share



GB00BYN5BY03
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price

EUR 3.20		Volume

1,000
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

 - Price		 

1,000

EUR 3,200
e)Date of the transaction6 November 2023
f)Place of the transactionEuronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group
Through its operating subsidiaries. Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP. Canon. Durst. Roland. Hymmen. and hundreds of packaging printers. trade shops. and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are colour technology experts ColorLogic, printing software developers Global Graphics Software, enterprise software developer HYBRID Software, 3D design and modelling software developers iC3D, the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists Meteor Inkjet, and pre-press workflow developer Xitron.

Contacts

Floris De RuyckJoachim Van Hemelen
Legal Counsel & Investor Relations OfficerChief Financial Officer
Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53Tel: +32 (0) 9 329 57 53
Email: florisdr@hybridsoftware.groupEmail: joachimvh@hybridsoftware.group