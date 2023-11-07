TransPerfect Announces First Integrated Translation Solution for Sitecore XM Cloud

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of the first-ever translation integration to support Sitecore XM Cloud, giving users the ability to create, manage, and deliver relevant multilingual content with an enterprise-ready CMS.



GlobalLink for Sitecore XM Cloud is TransPerfect’s comprehensive solution to initiate, automate, control, track, and complete all facets of the translation process, all within Sitecore’s user interface. By marrying Sitecore's hybrid CMS, XM Cloud, with GlobalLink's extended localization workflow capabilities, this integration offers users a holistic solution for crafting and launching multilingual digital experiences, requiring minimal effort and eliminating the need for IT involvement.

GlobalLink for Sitecore XM Cloud allows users to:

Automatically import translated content back to Sitecore XM Cloud target locales

View dashboards depicting complete submission statistics, status of submissions at target locales, and translation jobs at each target locale level

View a visual tree structure in the GCC UI for easy navigation (includes system folder for translations)

View a list of selected pages before submitting for translation

Submit a single page for translation

Automatically publish translated content

Translate alt text images, single-line text, and rich text

Configure templates and template field types in the connector

Copy the source content that does not need translation into the target language

Automatically include all page and page components for translation in recursive page submissions

TransPerfect is a Sitecore Technology Alliance Partner with 45+ shared customers since the first GlobalLink integration for Sitecore was announced in 2012.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “We're thrilled to introduce the first integrated translation solution for Sitecore XM Cloud. For more than a decade, Sitecore and GlobalLink have combined to enable clients to efficiently deploy multilingual content.”

About Sitecore

Sitecore is a global leader of end-to-end digital experience software. Unifying data, content, commerce, and experiences, the company’s SaaS-enabled, composable platform empowers brands like L’Oréal, Microsoft, United Airlines, and PUMA to deliver unforgettable interactions across every touchpoint. Sitecore’s solution provides the cutting-edge tools brands need to build stronger connections with customers, while creating content efficiencies to stand out as transformation and innovation leaders. Experience more at sitecore.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

