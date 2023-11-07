Global Healthcare IT Integration Market Size USD 12.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare IT integration market i s anticipated to reach value of USD 12.45 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing need to develop centralized medical record platforms, the global healthcare IT integration market is likely to expand substantially in the near future. Besides, the rising demand to reduce healthcare expenditure by using advanced operational technologies is expected to boost the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising adoption of EHR systems in the healthcare industry is likely to fuel the global healthcare IT integration market in the near future.

However, the issues related to data privacy are likely to hinder the global healthcare IT integration market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in Report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 3.29 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 11.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 12.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, service, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Oracle Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Capsule Technologies, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., CIOX Health LLC, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis



The global market for healthcare IT integration is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Some of the top players in the healthcare IT integration market are:

Oracle Corporation Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Capsule Technologies, Inc. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. CIOX Health LLC Leidos Holdings, Inc. Nuance Communications, Inc. Dell Technologies Inc. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation



In July 2020, Medal, Inc. was acquired by CIOX Health LLC. The deal would expand the capability of the organization to facilitate research driven by real-world data (RWD), which would optimize clinical outcomes. Through the acquisition, CIOX would strengthen its market position.

In December 2019, OTTO Health, LLC was acquired by NextGen Healthcare, Inc. The deal would increase NextGen’s patient engagement abilities with integrated virtual visits. Through the recently acquired Medfusion patient engagement framework, NextGen aims to introduce OTTO Health's telehealth application.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Dynetics, Inc. was acquired by Leidos Holdings, Inc. The acquisition would broaden the portfolio of Leidos with new offerings and technical expertise.

During the forecast period, the medical device integration segment is expected to witness rapid growth at a CAGR of 11.4%. Integration of medical devices enables to minimize health service errors, maximize efficiency, and facilitate remote patient monitoring. These benefits of medical device integration are anticipated to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Due to growing adoption of integration engines, the maintenance & support segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Due to advantages offered by use of healthcare IT integration in clinics, such as improved collaboration between different divisions, quick services, cost savings, and convenient accessibility of patient data and other clinical records, the clinic integration segment is expected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period

Due to the increasing demand for e-health applications, the Asia Pacific market is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Growing government efforts to improve healthcare services are projected to fuel the market in the region in the near future.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare IT integration market on the basis of type, service, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Medical Device Integration Integration Engines Media Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Training Implementation Maintenance & Support

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Clinic Integration Radiology Integration Lab Integration Hospital Integration Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Laboratories Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Clinics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



