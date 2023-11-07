Global IoT in Insurance Market to Size USD 5,368.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is expected to reach a market size of USD 5,368.70 Billion by 2032 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing improvements in insurance model is a key factor expected to support global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Increasing utilization of IoT to decrease premiums and risk-related expenses are other key factors expected to drive growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market. Increasing cloud computing application in the insurance industry and enhanced insurance services due to introduction of IoT is expected to further boost global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period.

Concerns regarding safe and effective management of IoT device-generated data volumes is expected to hamper global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 16.28 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 62.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 5,368.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Insurance Type, Application, End-Use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey Key companies profiled Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share in the global market revenue. Some of the top players are:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• SAP SE

• Accenture PLC

• Wipro Ltd.

• Damco International AS

• Capgemini SE

In April 2020, HBF Health Ltd. introduced Oracle Health Insurance to endorse the digital transition as part of a broader initiative to streamline the systems and activities. With the inclusion of Oracle Health Insurance as a primary platform throughout the health insurance offerings, HBF plans to increase its membership and extend its offerings within Australia.

Increasing usage of wearables and fitness bands is driving revenue growth of the health insurance segment, which is expected to register a steady CAGR of 62.5% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, connected lines segment is expected to register steady growth during the forecast period due to rising need for cyber-security insurance in the manufacturing industry.

Based on end-use, the logistics segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising application of IoT-enabled drones in the logistics sector to manage inventories of warehouses, hence, enabling insurers to improve security of package delivery.

Due to rising adoption of IoT devices in the logistics industry to improve package delivery in countries in Asia Pacific, the market in the region is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

In June 2020, Cyber X, Inc. was acquired by Microsoft Corporation. This acquisition will help Microsoft to boost its IoT offerings in security.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Pension Insurance Warranty Insurance Cyber Insurance Life Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance Health Insurance Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Connected Home Connected Car Connected Health Commercial Lines Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Automotive Retail Industrial Residential Healthcare Logistics Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



