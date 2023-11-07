Stem Cell Technologies and Applications market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2033: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy, Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), by Cell Source (Adipose Tissue-derived MSCs, Bone Marrow-derived MSCs, Placental/Umbilical Cord-derived MSCs), by Product (Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells), by Technology (Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Cryopreservation, Expansion & Sub-culture, Other), by Application (Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Other), by End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Cell Banks, Academic & Research Institutes) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated at US$10,059.6 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Rising Awareness About Stem Cell Therapies and Advancements in the Biotech Sector

Several causes, such as the following, are causing increased public awareness of stem cell therapies:

Increasing media attention: Stem cell therapies have received extensive coverage in news stories, documentaries, and other media. This has aided in increasing public awareness of the possible advantages of stem cell study and therapy.

Research advancements in stem cells: Over the last ten years, there have been substantial developments in stem cell research. This prompted the creation of fresh, more potent stem cell treatments.

Clinical trials: Hundreds of clinical trials are presently being conducted to evaluate the efficacy and safety of stem cell therapies for a variety of illnesses and ailments. Public interest in stem cell research has increased as a result of the promising outcomes of several of these experiments.





Further, a recent survey found that 80% of Americans are now aware of stem cell therapy. According to a study conducted in 2022 by the International Society for Stem Cell Research, 75% of respondents think stem cell therapy has the power to treat or ameliorate a variety of illnesses and ailments. According to a survey conducted by the Stem Cell Network in 2023, 85% of Americans think that the government ought to increase funding for stem cell research.

These figures demonstrate that public acceptance of and interest in stem cell therapy is rising quickly. Stem cell therapy is predicted to play an increasingly significant role in healthcare as stem cell research develops and additional treatments become available.

Further, scientists are able to work with stem cells in novel and creative ways because to modern technologies like gene editing and three-dimensional printing. Stem cell research and therapy are being revolutionised by the combined effects of gene editing and 3D printing. Here are some instances of the applications of these technologies:

Gene editing to produce disease-resistant stem cells: Researchers are employing gene editing to produce stem cells immune to particular illnesses. This may result in novel stem cell treatments for illnesses like HIV, cystic fibrosis, and cancer.

Researchers are utilising 3D printing to build organs and tissues for transplantation: From stem cells, researchers are creating skin, heart, and liver tissue. Patients may receive organs and tissues through transplantation to replace diseased or damaged tissue.

Using 3D printing, scientists are producing biomaterials that can be used to distribute stem cells to particular bodily locations. This may increase stem cell therapies' effectiveness.





These are only a handful of the numerous ways that stem cells are being utilised in inventive and innovative ways, thanks to gene editing and 3D printing. Expect even more interesting developments in stem cell research and therapy as these technologies continue to advance.

How has COVID-19 had a Positive Impact on Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a conflicting effect on the market for stem cell applications and technologies. On the one hand, scientists have investigated the potential of stem cell therapies to cure COVID-19 patients and to manufacture vaccines, which has resulted in increasing funding and research into these treatments. However, the pandemic has also affected clinical studies and supply networks, which has

Positive effects of COVID-19 on the market for stem cells:

Increased investment in stem cell research, particularly that focusing on COVID-19 stem cell therapeutics, has been made possible by governments and private investors. This has prompted the start of several new clinical trials and the creation of fresh stem cell treatment items.

A greater understanding of stem cell therapies and their potential to cure a variety of diseases and disorders has been made possible by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for stem cell therapies will probably rise as a result in the future.

COVID-19's detrimental effects on the stem cell industry include:

Supply channels for research materials and stem cell therapies have been interrupted by the pandemic. This has made the development and production of stem cell therapies more challenging and expensive.

Clinical trial disruptions: The epidemic has also affected stem cell therapy clinical studies. New stem cell treatment research has been slowed down as a result, and it is now more challenging to approve new stem cell therapy products.

Reduced demand: Patients seeking stem cell treatments for other illnesses have become less numerous as a result of the epidemic. This is because of a variety of things, such as travel constraints, financial difficulty, and worries about COVID-19 exposure.





Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a conflicting effect on the market for stem cell applications and technologies. The pandemic has increased funding for stem cell therapies, research into them, and public understanding of their potential. The pandemic, however, has also hampered clinical studies and supply chains, which has decreased the number of patients seeking stem cell treatments for various ailments.

The COVID-19 pandemic is probably going to benefit the stem cell business in the long run. The pandemic's enhanced investment and research into stem cell therapies is likely to result in the creation of new and improved stem cell treatments for a variety of diseases and conditions.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 337-page report provides 119 tables and 198 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the stem cell technologies and applications market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for stem cell technologies and applications. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, cell source, product, technology, application, end use, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing stem cell technologies and applications market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Number of Clinical Trials

Stem cell therapies are the subject of an exponential rise in clinical trials. There are now more than 5,000 clinical trials employing stem cells registered with the US National Library of Medicine. There were just a small number of hundred stem cell clinical trials just a few years ago, thus this represents a huge growth.

Numerous variables, such as the following, have contributed to the rise in stem cell clinical trials:

Stem cell research advances: Researchers are learning more about how to use stem cells to treat a variety of illnesses and disorders.

Pharmaceutical corporations are becoming increasingly interested as they realise the promise of stem cell treatments and invest considerably in research and development.

Governments and other organisations are investing more money in stem cell research, which is resulting in an increase in clinical trials.





The following numbers demonstrate the fast expansion of stem cell clinical trials:

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) were utilised in 12 clinical trials in 2015. The number of hPSC clinical trials increased from 54 in 2019 to 90 in 2022.

More than 5,000 stem cell research studies in trial in 2023.

The majority of stem cell-based clinical trials have been carried out in the United States, followed by China and the United Kingdom.





An encouraging sign for the development of regenerative medicine is the quick expansion of stem cell clinical studies. The way we treat a variety of illnesses and problems, including as cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders, may be completely altered by stem cell therapy.

In stem cell clinical trials in 2022, some noteworthy advancements include:

Allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies: These stem cell-based treatments target cancer cells by utilising genetically modified T cells derived from a healthy donor. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a number of allogeneic CAR T-cell treatments in 2022 for the treatment of leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, among other cancers.

Neurodegenerative disease therapies using stem cells: A number of neurodegenerative disorders, including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and Alzheimer's disease, are being studied as possible treatments with stem cells. A number of stem cell therapy clinical studies for neurological illnesses started or ended in 2022. A stem cell therapy experiment for Parkinson's disease, for instance, reached the end of its phase 3 clinical trial in 2022, and the results are anticipated to be made public in the upcoming months.

Cardiovascular illness therapies: Stem cells are being researched as possible remedies for conditions related to the heart, such as heart failure and stroke. A number of stem cell therapy clinical trials for cardiovascular disorders started or ended in 2022. For instance, the results of a phase 3 clinical trial involving stem cell therapy for heart failure were finished in 2022, and they should be made public in the upcoming months.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: This business creates medications and treatments for uncommon illnesses including cystic fibrosis. Announced in 2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals bought Exonics Therapeutics, a business that created gene editing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has access to Exonics Therapeutics' stem cell-based gene editing technology through this acquisition, which may help create novel DMD and other disease treatments.

Bluebird Bio: Bluebird Bio is a firm that creates treatments via gene editing for uncommon hereditary illnesses. Zynteglo, Bluebird Bio's second gene editing drug, was approved by the FDA in 2022 to treat beta-thalassemia. Patients with beta-thalassemia can receive a functioning beta-globin gene through autologous hematopoietic stem cells through Zynteglo, a lentiviral vector-based gene editing therapy.

Government Support for Stem Cell Research

The continuous development of novel and cutting-edge stem cell-based therapeutics depends on government support for stem cell research. These treatments have the potential to completely change how we diagnose, treat, and recover from illnesses. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided funding for stem cell research totaling more than US$2.3 billion in 2022. This financing helps a variety of research initiatives, such as basic studies, clinical trials, and the creation of fresh stem cell-based treatments. Worldwide, other countries also sponsor stem cell research. For instance, between 2016 and 2022, the government of the United Kingdom contributed more than £300 million to stem cell research. The Japanese government also made significant investments in stem cell research, allocating more than 100 billion yen (US$0.67 billion) for the years 2016 to 2022.

Further, the first gene treatment for sickle cell disease received FDA approval in 2022. The genetic abnormality that causes sickle cell disease can be fixed using stem cells in this therapy, known as Zynteglo. Over 800 clinical studies involving stem cell-based treatments are now being conducted worldwide for a range of illnesses and ailments, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease. All this government support for stem cell research is expected to boost the demand in the market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Increasing Investment in Stem Cell Research and Development

Several variables, including the following, are causing an increase in investment in stem cell research and development. The potential of stem cells to fundamentally alter how a variety of illnesses and injuries, including diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and spinal cord injuries, are treated. The rising corpus of research proving stem cells are effective in regenerative therapy. The growing number of effective stem cell therapy clinical trials and public's and investors' rising understanding of stem cells.

Several recent stem cell research and development investments include the following:

The Stem Cell SpaceShot Grant in the area of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine is worth US$100,000, according to a press release from TreeFrog Therapeutics in April 2022.

Cellino Biotech raised US$80 million in June 2022 to increase access to medicines based on stem cells and to construct a ground-breaking autonomous human cell foundry by 2025.

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) allocated more than $200 million in 2022 for stem cell study and advancement.





These are only a handful of the numerous investments in stem cell study and advancement that are being made globally. The growing investment in this area is evidence of stem cells' potential to revolutionise medicine and enhance millions of people's lives. Hence, the growing investment in the research is expected to offer significant opportunities in the market.

Growing Demand for Regenerative Medicine Treatments

the global need for regenerative medicine treatments, which is expanding. Numerous variables, such as the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, the expanding knowledge of the possible advantages of regenerative medicine, the increase in clinical trials and the approval of novel medicines, are driving this demand. Globally, the prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer is rising. Treatments based on regenerative medicine may be able to repair and regenerate the severe tissue and organ damage that these diseases can cause. The potential advantages of regenerative medicine treatments are coming to the attention of patients and their families more and more. The market is expanding because of the rising demand for these therapies as a result of this.

Many businesses made investments in regenerative medicine startups and technologies in 2022. For Example:

Johnson & Johnson invested US$1 billion in Vericel Corporation in January 2022. Vericel Corporation is a regenerative medicine firm that creates and sells cell-based medicines.

Bristol Myers Squibb made a $500 million investment in Exosome Sciences, a regenerative medicine startup that creates treatments based on exosomes, in April 2022.

Novartis made a US$100 million investment in Cellino Biotech, a regenerative medicine startup that creates treatments utilizing stem cells, in June 2022.





These investments demonstrate the increasing interest in regenerative medicine as well as the potential for these treatments to revolutionise the way that illnesses and ailments are treated.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the stem cell technologies and applications market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Merck KGaA, Athersys, Inc., Mesoblast Limited, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Plus Therapeutics, Inc., Biorestorative Therapies, Inc., CELLAÏON SA, Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., and Vericel Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launches.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, The FDA approved Vericel Corporation's MACI, a cartilage repair product intended for individuals with symptomatic chondral abnormalities in the knee. Using the patient's cartilage cells to replace damaged cartilage, MACI is a first-of-its-kind autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI) product.

In June 2023, the StemPro Neural Explorer Kit, a novel kit for differentiating neural stem cells into distinct types of neurons, was recently introduced by StemCells Inc. Research on neurological conditions and the creation of fresh stem cell-based treatments will be aided by the StemPro Neural Explorer Kit.

