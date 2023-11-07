Regarding the change of EPSO-G registered and correspondence address

UAB EPSO-G (company code 302826889) informs about the change of company’s registered and correspondence address from 2023-11-15.

From 2023-11-15 the registered address of UAB EPSO-G is changed from Gedimino ave. 20, Vilnius, LT-01103 to Laisvės ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215.

Other contact information of the company did not change.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G, the companies Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas. The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania exercises the rights and duties of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G.

More information:

Gediminas Petrauskas, communication partner of EPSO-G

Tel: +370 610 63306, email: gediminas.petrauskas@epsog.lt