ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc: Half-yearly report

London, UNITED KINGDOM

PROVEN GROWTH AND INCOME VCT PLC

Half-yearly report
For the six months ended 31 August 2023

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2023.

Financial Summary

 31 August 202331 August 202228 February 2023
Net asset value per share (“NAV”)51.4p57.7p54.2p
Dividends paid since class launch (Originally as ‘C’ Shares)77.2p73.9p75.4p
Total return (NAV plus dividends paid since
‘C’ Share class launch)		128.6p131.6p129.6p
Net assets (£’000)157,453168,515161,068

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.25p per share which will be paid on 15 December 2023 to Shareholders on the register at 17 November 2023. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.4% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2023, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.75p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share.

The Half Yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

