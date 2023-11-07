Swords to Plowshares Hosts 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco Bay Area leaders and supporters will attend the in-person event honoring Veterans Day in the Green Room at the War Memorial Building. Guests will pay tribute to the agency’s tireless efforts to end veteran homelessness and honor the veterans it serves.

“The Veterans Day Celebration provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our work. This year we have a lot to celebrate – we expanded our supportive services to target the needs of aging veterans and opened a new housing site for previously unhoused veterans,” said Michael Blecker, Executive Director of Swords to Plowshares. “Our mission to end veteran homelessness continues, and I look forward to envisioning future priorities with our community of supporters.”

In addition to raising critical funds for the direct services that assist around 3,000 homeless, low-income, and at-risk Bay Area veterans each year, the Veterans Day Celebration includes live music, refreshments, and a silent auction. Most notably, Swords to Plowshares will recognize U.S. Navy Reservist and veteran Jessie Kohgadai with the Profiles of Courage Award for the tenacity with which she transformed her life.

The reception will include the introduction of new Advisory Board members who have joined at a critical time for the organization as it has expanded programming and prepares for its milestone 50th year of service.

“As a long-time member of the Advisory Board, I am excited that we have new leadership who will lend the expertise and commitment Swords to Plowshares needs to ensure a healthy future,” said John Keker, founding partner of Keker, Van Nest & Peters LLP. “We extend a warm welcome to Mark Buell, Ron Conway, Charles Crompton, Andrea Evans, Jamie Slaughter, and Arnold Sowell who join me, Roberta Achtenberg, Mike Cerre, Craig Newmark, Nancy Pelosi, Roger Walther, and Carol Wilder.”



The event will also feature remarks by Secretary Lindsey Sin, California Department of Veteran Affairs (CalVet), who was appointed by Governor Newsom early this year. “On this 2023 Veterans Day, we extend our gratitude to our veterans who have indispensable qualities and skills that benefit all of our communities throughout California," stated Secretary Sin, a U.S. Navy veteran. “We are committed to supporting veterans who are experiencing chronic homelessness, to help them enjoy the stable, thriving quality of life they deserve. This is what motivates CalVet staff every single day of the year, and we are glad to partner with Swords to Plowshares in this vital work.”

Swords to Plowshares Veterans Day Celebration

Tuesday, November 7th, 2023

6:00PM to 9:00PM

The Green Room at the War Memorial Building

401 Van Ness Ave

San Francisco, CA 94102

Profiles of Courage Honoree

Swords to Plowshares is proud to honor Jessie Kohgadai with this year’s Profiles of Courage Award. Through the transformative partnership between Swords to Plowshares and the PG&E’s PowerPathways training program, Jessie discovered meaningful employment as a pre-utility inspector where she is currently involved in the company’s initiative to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to mitigate the risk of wildfires. Her inspiring journey is a testament to resilience and growth. Not only has she found purpose in safeguarding California, but she has also regained financial stability and passionately pursued her dream of homeownership.

Premier sponsors of the 27th annual Veterans Day Event include:

Michael Blecker, Cahill Contractors, Inc., Ron Conway, Cooley LLP, Covington & Burling, Gibson Dunn, Keker Family Foundation, Kay Kimpton & Sandy Walker, Latham & Watkins LLP, Meta, Morrison & Foerster LLP, Barbara Saavedra, Seyfarth Shaw LLP, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Michael Thiel & Marcie Vu, Wells Fargo

Visit the event webpage for a detailed list of sponsors at 27th Annual Veterans Day Celebration (swords-to-plowshares.org)

About Swords to Plowshares

Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at Swords to Plowshares (swords-to-plowshares.org)