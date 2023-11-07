Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size USD 16.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food packaging market is anticipated to reach value of USD 16.07 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The pet humanization trend is rising, as there is a more significant focus on wellness, health, sustainability, and transparency.
Pet owners are willing to spend on pet food and products which are nutritious. The focus on pet welfare will soon become an intregral part of the big-box retailers in banning artificial products used in pet productsas the consumer prefer more health oriented and organic food for their pet, so in turn it will lead brands to make better quality pet food with proper packaging which will have more shelf life to sell in big box stores.
Informative customers generally prefer non-genetically modified ingredients, which, in turn, is driving the packaging of pet food products in a more organic and natural manner. The more natural and organic packaging helps in increasing the shelf life of pet food, making it easier for big-box retailers to sell their products to consumers for a larger span of time. Thus, the demand for disposable packaging for pet food is rising as a result of challenges associated with food safety.
Scope of Research
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size in 2019
|USD 9.70 Billion
|CAGR (2023–2032)
|3.9%
|Revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 16.07 Billion
|Base year for estimation
|2019
|Historical data
|2016--2018
|Forecast period
|2023--2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons; and CAGR from 2023 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Types of material, packaging type, animal type, and regions
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|Amcor Plc , Mondi Plc , Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ and Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A , Transcontinental Inc., and AptarGroup, Inc.
|Customization scope
|10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Competitive Landscape
The market for pet food packaging is mostly fragmented, with a large number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized and start-up companies, accounting for a major share of the global market. With the rising competition, companies in this market have been trying to develop catchy ideas and develop attractive packaging to capture new consumers. Some of the key players in the pet food packaging marke are:
- Amcor Plc
- Mondi Plc
- Smurfit Kappa
- Sonoco Products Company
- Constantia Flexibles
- Goglio S.p.A
- Huhtamaki OYJ
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- Ardagh Group S.A
- Transcontinental Inc.
- AptarGroup, Inc.
Strategic Development
In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.
In November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.
In April 2019, Amcor introduced AmLite Ultra Recyclable, its first packaging product made from sustainable high-barrier polyolefin film, which offers a metal-free barrier packaging solution that significantly lowers the carbon footprint.
Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:
- In 2020, Yarrah, a Netherlands-based pet food producer, announced that it had startedusing Mondi's mono-material called BarrierPack Recyclable for their organic pet food brands (Yarrah and DANO).
- In 2018, ProAmpac, one of the most prominent flexible packaging firms in the U.S,acquired Gateway Packaging Company, which was located in White House, Tenn. This acquisition helped the acquirer to strengthen its product offerings and increase its manufacturing capacity.
- North America is going to witness a significant growth for the pet food packaging industry in the near future, due to increase in ownership of pets across the region.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pet food packaging market based on type of material, packaging type, animal type, and regions as follows:
- Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032)
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastics
- Metals
- Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032)
- Cans
- Pouches
- Bags
- Cartons
- Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032)
- Dog
- Cat
- Fish
- Bird
- Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2019–2032)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
