Fitness App Market Poised for US$ 55.7 Billion by 2032: Rising Focus on Leading a Healthy Lifestyle to Propel Growth

Newark, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 8.5 billion fitness app market will reach USD 55.7 billion by 2032. The growing importance of leading a healthy lifestyle and the rising usage of wearables, smartphones, and tablets have a favourable effect on the size of the fitness app market. Additionally, a growing global market share for fitness apps is driven by the increased awareness of nutrition-related disorders. However, the expansion of the fitness app market is being restricted by factors including strict restrictions, high app purchase costs, technical challenges with apps, and worries about data security. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the growing incidence of diseases, including obesity, hypertension, and heart problems, combined with technical breakthroughs in AI and machine learning, is anticipated to present lucrative prospects for the growth of the fitness app market.



Key Insights on Fitness App Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the highest fitness app market share. The country's ageing population is driving fitness app popularity in North America, increased rate of chronic illness prevalence, expanding healthcare networks, rapid increases in smartphone usage, and the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The largest market for fitness applications worldwide is the United States. The high rate of mHealth adoption in North America is one of the main drivers of the market's expansion. Furthermore, the region's growing health and fitness consciousness and the rising number of obese individuals add impetus to the market's growth in the region.



The exercise & weight loss segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.82 billion.



The exercise & weight loss segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.82 billion. The change in lifestyle and rising urbanization increases the demand for being fit and healthy. Apps for fitness and weight loss motivate users to work out frequently by providing scheduled notifications.



The iOS segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.27 billion.



The iOS segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 5.27 billion. Fitness coaching, activity tracking, live streaming of exercise classes, inspirational and motivational workout videos, guided meditations, stretching, and other services are all offered by the fitness apps made for iOS devices. Centre, 7 Minute Workout, MyFitnessPal, Sworkit, Freeletics, Keelo, JEFIT, Strava, and PEAR are a few of the well-known fitness applications made for the iOS operating system which iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch use.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide



The worldwide adoption rate of cell phones is rising. The Mobile Economy Survey 2018 predicts that by 2025, smartphone penetration will rise from 57.0% in 2017 to 77.0%. According to the Mobile Economy 2018 survey, there will be 5.9 billion unique mobile subscribers by 2025. Additionally, the industry will expand owing to the increasing use of wearable technology, such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit.



Restraint: Data security



The premium app features and high-security threats may need to improve the market expansion. Because cloud services underpin health and fitness apps, there is a greater chance that user data may be compromised, whichrestraints market expansion.



Opportunity: Growing working population



The increasing number of people in the workforce has resulted in a hectic lifestyle with less exercise time. Over the forecast period, this is anticipated to propel the fitness app market. Fitness applications have gained popularity because they instruct users on how to do different exercises and offer ideas for well-balanced eating plans. Additionally, the number of people experiencing stress, anxiety, and depression is increasing, which is expected to enhance the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, growing public awareness of a healthy lifestyle and the growing use of smartphones and tablets are expected to drive the market during the anticipated period.



Challenge: Development of personalized fitness app



Making customized fitness apps that work with various hardware and wearable devices is challenging for developers in the fitness app market. To meet user expectations, the app needs to work across a range of devices without sacrificing the precision of the findings.



Some of the major players operating in the fitness app market are:



● Appster

● Azumio, Inc.

● FitnessKeeper

● Google

● MyFitnessPal, Inc.

● Polar Electro

● Nike

● Adidas

● Asics America Corporation

● Fitbit, Inc.

● Fooducate

● Kayla Itsines

● Noom

● Under Armour, Inc.

● Willow Tree, Inc.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



● Diet & Nutrition

● Activity Tracking

● Exercise & Weight Loss



By Platform:



● iOS

● Android



About the report:



The global fitness app market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



