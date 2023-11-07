Defying Ageism – Empowerment Advocate, Canadian Songwriter, Keynote Speaker, and Mental Health Champion, Gail Taylor, Embarks on Ground-breaking Kickstarter Campaign – Launching November 7th, 2023

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gail Taylor Music is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of an exciting Kickstarter campaign, introducing "CURVE BALLS," a dynamic project encompassing a forthcoming book and an inspiring speaking tour. Gail Taylor, a promising Canadian artist, has harnessed the power of music and personal narratives to guide individuals through life's unexpected challenges.



Scheduled for publication in the spring of 2024, her book "CURVE BALLS" is set to inspire personal growth and acceptance. Gail's remarkable journey, which saw her transition from a lifelong career in finance to a flourishing musical and speaking career in her 60s, serves as a testament to beating ageism and embracing her new passion. Her rich catalog of 13 published songs draws from her life experiences and imparts invaluable messages. These songs, presented alongside poignant lyric videos, take center stage in her engaging keynote speaking engagements.

At the heart of Gail's mission is the belief that music possesses the unique ability to transform lives and foster positive change within individuals and communities alike. Her compelling stories and infectious energy serve as an inspiring force, motivating and guiding people to become the best versions of themselves. Topics include Empowering Women, Levelling Up and Addiction. Gail is represented by the Speakers Bureau of Canada.

Kickstarter Backers will be joining Gail Taylor on this extraordinary journey of self-discovery and empowerment, where the intersection of music and personal stories illuminates the path towards realizing one's full potential. Stay tuned for updates on this transformative project and its significant impact on audiences.