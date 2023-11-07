ISHLT Supports Research Funding for Advanced Heart and Lung Disease: Applications Open Now

Chicago, IL, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) is now accepting applications for three research grants to be awarded during the first 2024 grant cycle, which concludes with the announcement of winners at the ISHLT Annual Meeting in April 2024. Applications for these grants will be accepted through 17 January, 2024.

The ISHLT Foundation funds research, including grants like these, to improve treatment options and patient outcomes around the world. The Foundation also funds improved access to care by funding professional education opportunities around the world.

The ISHLT Foundation will fund more than $1 million USD in research grants in 2023-2024, and there are three grants to apply for in this cycle:

For more information, visit ishlt.org/research-data/grants-awards/research-grants.

ISHLT Extracorporeal Photopheresis Immunomodulation in Thoracic Transplantation Challenge Grant, Supported by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Award Amount: Up to $90,000 USD

This one-year research grant aims to advance the use of extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP) immunomodulation to improve patient survival and health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and improve or stabilize organ function in thoracic transplant patients. The grant will focus on studies involving the fully integrated and validated ECP system, and aims to support projects that are expected to have an impact on clinical practice of thoracic transplant patients.

ISHLT/ICCAC VAD Coordinator Career Development Grant

Award Amount: Up to $20,000 USD

Presented jointly by ISHLT and the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC), this one-year grant is designed to enhance the professional growth and development of VAD coordinators to ensure that the MCS community has the capacity to provide this advanced therapy and improve patient outcomes. This grant supports research with the goal of enhancing patient/caregiver decision making and improving the VAD experience, patient survival, and patient and caregiver quality of life.

ISHLT/O.H. Frazier Grant in MCS Translational Research

Award Amount: Up to $65,000 USD

This one-year grant supports rising stars in the field of mechanical circulatory support (MCS). The O.H. Frazier Grant is given to research utilizing MCS that could result in an increased understanding of the biologic effects, use as sole combined therapy, insights into patient/MCS management, innovative use/application, or improved outcomes for the treatment of heart failure.