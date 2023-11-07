Rovio Entertainment Corporation Inside information November 7, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. EET
Inside information: Rovio Entertainment Corporation specifies its outlook for 2023 and publishes a revenue outlook for Q1 2024
Following the completion of a voluntary recommended cash offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Rovio Entertainment Corporation (“Rovio”) by Sega Europe Limited, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., as an indirect shareholder of Sega Europe Limited, will include information about Rovio's expected revenue from October 2023 until March 2024, the end of the fiscal year of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., in their next result release on November 8, 2023.
Therefore, Rovio specifies its outlook for 2023 and publishes a revenue outlook for Q1 2024.
Outlook for 2023 (specified) and Q1 2024
In 2023, Rovio's comparable revenue is expected to be lower than in 2022 and adjusted operating profit to be at the level of 2022. Comparable revenue for Q4 2023 is expected to be at a similar level as in Q3 2023.
Comparable revenue for Q1 2024 is expected to be at a similar level as in Q3 2023.
ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More information:
René Lindell, CFO
RovioIR@rovio.com
+358 40 730 3442 (Investor Relations phone)
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 5 billion times. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment, animations and consumer products in brand licensing. Rovio has produced The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2 was released in 2019. The company offers multiple mobile games and has eight game studios – one in Espoo (Finland), one in Stockholm (Sweden), one in Copenhagen (Denmark), one in Barcelona (Spain), two in Montreal and one in Toronto (Canada). The studios also include a subsidiary in Izmir (Turkey) called Ruby Games, which was acquired in 2021. Most of the employees are based in Finland where Rovio is headquartered. The company’s shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. Sega Europe Limited has acquired more than 90 percent of Rovio’s issued and outstanding shares and will delist the company from NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange as soon as permitted under applicable laws.
(www.rovio.com)