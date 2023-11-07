Automotive Pinion Gear Market is estimated to be US$ 16.11 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2032-By PMI

Covina, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An automotive pinion gear is a crucial component in the drivetrain of a vehicle, specifically in the differential system. The differential is responsible for transferring power from the engine to the wheels while allowing them to rotate at different speeds, such as when the vehicle is turning.

Pros of Automotive Pinion Gear: As a component of the differential system, pinion gears help cars have better traction and stability, particularly when one wheel has less grip than the other—this might happen during curves or on slick roads, for example.

Cons of Automotive Pinion Gear: Pinch gears can wear down and need to be replaced or maintained over time. This can be an expensive and time-consuming procedure.

Automotive Pinion Gear Market accounted for US$ 10.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 16.11 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3%. The Automotive Pinion Gear Market is segmented based on Type, Material Type Application and Region.

Key Highlights –

In June 2023, PINION launched revolutionary new e-drive system. An e-bike's powertrain is its brains. Up until now, this has been made up of two independent systems: a motor and a shifter, which often come from different manufacturers but yet need to cooperate. The results include poor shifting performance, excessive wear, and expensive maintenance. To address that, the Pinion Motor.Gearbox.Unit (MGU) is introduced.

The automotive pinion gear market is segmented by material type, application, and vehicle type.

Based on Type, Automotive Pinion Gear Market is segmented into Bevel Gear and Helical Gear.

Based on Material Type, Automotive Pinion Gear Market is classified in to Metallic Gears, Non-Metallic Gears.

Based on Application, Automotive Pinion Gear Market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle.

By Region, the Automotive Pinion Gear Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Automotive Pinion Gear Market:

The prominent players operating in the Automotive Pinion Gear Market includes,

Bharat gears

SHOWA Corp.

Renold

Linamar Corporation

Samgong Gears GmbH

Taiwan United Gear Co., Ltd

Eaton Corp

Precipart

Gear Motions

BMT International Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Trends in the Automotive Pinion Gear Market

Increasing demand for lightweight and durable pinion gears: Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly demanding lightweight and durable pinion gears to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of their vehicles. This is driving the development of new pinion gear materials and manufacturing processes.

Vehicle manufacturers are increasingly demanding lightweight and durable pinion gears to improve the fuel efficiency and performance of their vehicles. This is driving the development of new pinion gear materials and manufacturing processes. Growing adoption of electric pinion gears: Electric pinion gears are becoming increasingly popular in electric vehicles. Electric pinion gears are more efficient and quieter than traditional pinion gears.

Electric pinion gears are becoming increasingly popular in electric vehicles. Electric pinion gears are more efficient and quieter than traditional pinion gears. Rising demand for smart pinion gears: Smart pinion gears are equipped with sensors that can monitor the condition of the pinion gear and the vehicle. This data can be used to improve the performance and efficiency of pinion gear operations.

