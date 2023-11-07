Calcium Peroxide Market Analysis 2023-2027: Market Size, Key Drivers, And Leading Regions As Per The Business Research Company's Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023, the global calcium peroxide market is experiencing substantial growth, with the market size surging from $2.63 billion in 2022 to $2.93 billion in 2023, reflecting a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The market is poised for further expansion, with an expected market size of $4.35 billion in 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 10.3%.



Rapid Industrialization Drives Growth

The remarkable growth in the calcium peroxide market can be attributed to the rapid industrialization witnessed globally. The surge in industrialization has led to increased greenhouse gas levels and carbon dioxide emissions, necessitating the adoption of decarbonization measures. This trend is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting the expansion of the calcium peroxide market. For instance, in 2022, industrial production in the United States witnessed an annual increase of 0.2% in April 2023, as reported by Trading Economics, a US-based information provider.

Market Landscape: Diversity and Market Players

The global calcium peroxide market is characterized by its diversity and fragmentation, with a substantial number of market players. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively held 12.428% of the total market share. Leading the market were key players such as Evonik Industries AG (6.526%), Solvay SA (5.059%), Shangyu Jiehua Chemical Co., Ltd (0.700%), and others, contributing to market diversity.

Emerging Trend: Mergers and Acquisitions for Market Expansion

Companies operating in the calcium peroxide market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Major players merge to announce new products and increase their market reach. For instance, in February 2020, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, acquired PeroxyChem for $640 million. This strategic acquisition aims to expand Evonik's presence in the chemical market for eco-friendly disinfectants, providing better solutions for customers. PeroxyChem, LLC, a US-based company, specializes in manufacturing hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid for high-margin specialty applications.

Regional Insights and Market Segmentation

North America claimed the largest share in the calcium peroxide market in 2022, accounting for 38.3% ($2.63 billion) of the global market.

The fastest-growing regions in the calcium peroxide market are anticipated to be South America and Asia Pacific, with projected CAGRs of 12.2% and 11.3%, respectively.

The global calcium peroxide market is segmented -





1) By Grade: Food, Industrial

2) By Application: Seed Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, Dough Conditioner, Oxidizing Agent, Intermediary Chemicals, Other Applications

3) By End-User Industry: Food And Beverage, Agriculture, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper And Pulp, Other End-User Industries

The Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023 offers invaluable insights for various stakeholders:

Industrialists: Recognize the significant role of calcium peroxide in addressing decarbonization needs and greenhouse gas emissions, especially in industrial settings.

Consider the rapid growth and market demand for calcium peroxide as a promising investment opportunity.

Consider the rapid growth and market demand for calcium peroxide as a promising investment opportunity. Market Analysts: The report provides comprehensive data and analysis on the calcium peroxide market, facilitating detailed market research and analysis.





Calcium Peroxide Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the calcium peroxide market size, calcium peroxide market segments, calcium peroxide market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

