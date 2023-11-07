The Decision Intelligence Market Is Set To Grow To $24.8 Billion By 2027 With Its Rising Application In The Healthcare Industry As Per The Business Research Company's Decision Intelligence Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s report, the global decision intelligence market is set for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $11.07 billion in 2022 to $13.05 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The decision intelligence market is anticipated to further surge and reach $24.81 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



Healthcare Industry Driving Growth

The remarkable expansion in the healthcare industry is poised to be a driving force behind the decision intelligence market's growth. Decision intelligence plays a pivotal role in enhancing patient care, optimizing healthcare processes, and improving overall healthcare outcomes. By leveraging data, analytics, and artificial intelligence, decision intelligence empowers healthcare professionals and organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions, even identifying individuals at high risk of developing specific diseases.

The Office for National Statistics reported a significant increase in healthcare spending in the UK between 2020 and 2021, contributing to the industry's growth. The healthcare industry's steady expansion is generating substantial demand for decision intelligence solutions.

Major Players

Key players in the decision intelligence market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Oracle Corporation, and many others, driving innovation and growth in the industry.

AI-Powered Technologies: A Key Trend

The decision intelligence market is witnessing a prominent trend of AI-powered technologies. Major players in the decision intelligence market, including MDS Global, are launching innovative AI-powered platforms to provide better marketing decisions, insights into customers, competitors, and market dynamics. These technologies enable organizations to optimize their strategies and recognize monetization opportunities more efficiently.

Market Segmentation

The Global Market Report 2023 segments the decision intelligence market based on components (solution, services, platform), deployment modes (on-premise, cloud-based), organization size (small and medium enterprises, large enterprises), applications (demand forecasting, discovering cause, logistics optimization), and end-users (retail and e-commerce, healthcare, BFSI, energy, manufacturing, transportation, IT and telecommunications, and other sectors).

The Decision Intelligence Global Market Report 2023 offers critical insights for stakeholders looking to stay ahead in this dynamic market. Here are some key takeaways:

For Healthcare Professionals: Leverage decision intelligence to enhance patient care, optimize healthcare processes, and identify individuals at high risk of developing certain diseases.

Utilize AI-powered technologies to gain better insights into customer behaviors, market dynamics, and competition, enabling more informed marketing and business decisions. For Investors: Consider the rapid growth in the decision intelligence market, especially its role in the healthcare sector, as a lucrative investment opportunity.

Consider the rapid growth in the decision intelligence market, especially its role in the healthcare sector, as a lucrative investment opportunity. For Analysts and Researchers: The report provides comprehensive data on the decision intelligence market, including market size, trends, and major players, offering valuable insights for research and analysis.

Decision Intelligence Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the decision intelligence market size, decision intelligence market segments, decision intelligence market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

