Pharmacogenomics Market Forecast 2023-2027: Market Growth Trends And Key Driving Factors As Per The Business Research Company's Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s report on the pharmacogenomics market, the global pharmacogenomics market is on an impressive growth trajectory, surging from $7.26 billion in 2022 to $7.97 billion in 2023, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is poised to continue its expansion and reach $11.67 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 10.0%.



Driving Forces: Rising Demand for Cancer Treatment

The increasing demand for cancer treatment is a key driver behind the growth of the pharmacogenomics market. Cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy, can have severe side effects. Pharmacogenomics plays a vital role in identifying genetic factors that influence an individual's susceptibility to these side effects. By tailoring treatments to better suit patients' genetic makeup, pharmacogenomics enhances the quality of life for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

For instance, a recent survey by Cancer Therapy Advisor reported that 70% of individuals diagnosed with cancer incorporate complementary or alternative medicine into their overall cancer care. The demand for personalized treatments is evident, with 30% of these patients using complementary or alternative medicine specifically as part of their anti-cancer treatment regimen. Notably, approximately 27% of these users do not disclose this information to their oncologists, highlighting the significance of pharmacogenomics in optimizing cancer treatment.

Market Landscape: High Fragmentation with Notable Players

The global pharmacogenomics market is characterized by a high degree of fragmentation, with numerous small players. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively accounted for only 9.17% of the total market share. Illumina Inc. emerged as the largest competitor with a 3.13% share, followed by Eurofins Scientific, Myriad Genetics Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and other notable players contributing to the market's diversity.

Emerging Trend: Genome Editing for Advanced Therapies

A key trend gaining momentum in the pharmacogenomics market is the launch of genome editing solutions for deeper analysis of advanced therapies. Genome editing technologies hold great potential for the development of advanced therapies like gene therapy, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine, aiming to treat diseases through genetic material, cell, or tissue modification. These technologies enable precise modifications to the genome, facilitating better understanding and advancement of advanced therapies.

For example, Mission Bio introduced the Tapestri Genome Editing Solution, a high-resolution analysis tool for genome editing. This solution addresses the critical need for advanced therapy development, disease modeling, and functional genomics.

Regional Highlights and Segmentation

North America dominated the pharmacogenomics market in 2022, accounting for 42.2% ($3,094.3 million) of the global market.

The fastest-growing regions in the pharmacogenomics market are projected to be Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

Report Segmentation

The report is segmented by technology (Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Gel Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Microarray, Other Technologies), distribution channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), applications (Neurology, Drug Discovery, Oncology, Cardiology, Pain Management, Other Applications), and end-users (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions, Academic Institutes).

The Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2023 offers invaluable insights for various stakeholders:

Healthcare Professionals: Leverage pharmacogenomics to improve cancer treatment outcomes by tailoring therapies to patients' genetic profiles.

Leverage pharmacogenomics to improve cancer treatment outcomes by tailoring therapies to patients' genetic profiles. Investors: Consider the significant growth and demand for pharmacogenomics in the context of cancer treatment as a promising investment opportunity.

Consider the significant growth and demand for pharmacogenomics in the context of cancer treatment as a promising investment opportunity. Market Analysts: The report provides in-depth data and analysis on the pharmacogenomics market, helping in market research and analysis.





Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the pharmacogenomics market size, pharmacogenomics market segments, pharmacogenomics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

