Fertility Services Market to Rise at 12% CAGR till 2032; Technological Advancements, Product Innovations, Scientific Breakthroughs & Discoveries to Propel Growth

Newark, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 22 billion in 2022 global fertility services market will reach USD 68.32 billion in 2032. Healthy fertility can be maintained through dietary modifications, maintaining a healthy weight range, taking folate-containing multivitamin supplements, reducing caffeine intake, and refraining from alcohol consumption. Customers can seek cutting-edge medical treatments like IVF or other fertility-enhancing procedures if these lifestyle adjustments are ineffective. Fertility services also include freezing of eggs, sperm, and embryos. Another popular treatment is intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which a healthy sperm is taken during ovulation and inserted directly into the uterus. Many individuals, including same-sex partners, older adults, singles, heterosexual couples, and those with certain medical disorders like HIV, may require infertility treatment and reproductive care services. Fertility services reduce the chance of miscarriage, help men and women overcome infertility, and increase the rate of successful pregnancies. Additionally, it permits donations and timeline flexibility, allowing customers to select the best time. Additionally, it raises the likelihood of having healthy children.



Key Insight of the Global Fertility Services Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The need for reproductive services in the area has surged due to the rising incidence of infertility. The increased rate of infertility in the area can be related to changes in lifestyle that include poor diets, little exercise, alcohol and drug misuse, and smoking. Additionally, as more people identify as LGBPTQ+, there is a greater need for fertility services to help them start a family. The existence of several fertility clinics equipped with cutting-edge products, medical gadgets, and state-of-the-art technology has contributed to the market's expansion over the projected decade.



The infertility segment is male infertility and female infertility. In 2022, the female infertility segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of 12.10 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into fertility clinics, hospitals, clinical research institutes, surgical centres and others. In 2022, the fertility clinics segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 7.70 billion.



The procedure segment is divided into artificial insemination, in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy and others. In 2022, the in-vitro fertilization segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 7.92 billion.



Advancement in market



The Beijing government declared that the city's health care system will include 16 different forms of assisted reproduction technology. The therapies covered by basic insurance would include freezing and preserving semen, transplanting embryos, and in-vitro fertilisation, according to Beijing's Municipal Medical Insurance Bureau. The action is being taken as China struggles to reverse a reduction in birthrate following the country's first population decline in six decades. The National Health Commission of China has provided provinces with guidelines for changing laws to increase fertility rates. Government political advisors suggested that single and unmarried women should have access to egg freezing and in vitro fertilisation (IVF) therapy, among other services, since they were concerned about China's fast ageing population.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The rising rates of infertility.



Numerous biological, lifestyle and environmental factors influence fertility. A low egg or sperm count might result from structural changes in the reproductive system, obstacles in the way of an egg's journey, low motility in sperm, etc. Once more, lifestyle choices related to eating, dieting, exercising, age, weight, drinking, and other factors affect all these. For example, it is claimed that low chances of naturally having babies result from rising obesity. In addition, the prevalence of drug, alcohol, and cigarette use among men and women is rising, contributing to an increase in infertility. Due to the modern population's decision to put off starting a family until their late thirties, women's fertility declines with age, and the risk of infertility rises. Additionally, cultural shifts in which couples increasingly desire only one child due to government intrusions into private family planning decisions, such as those in China, have decreased fertility rates in several nations. The demand for fertility services is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to all these factors increasing infertility.



Restraints: The pricey nature of fertility services.



The growing demand for reproductive services is beyond the capacity of the fertility services supply side. Due to the high startup costs, a lack of skilled and trained personnel, and other limitations imposed by laws and regulations, there is a dearth of fertility clinics. Fertility services are expensive since most providers are private rather than public. Furthermore, in most countries, no legal provisions provide insurance or payment for these treatments. Due to the high expense of reproductive services, which prohibits most people from using them, these constraints also limit the market's potential growth.



Opportunities: The implementation of new regulations pertaining to access to fertility services.



Previously, married couples who could not conceive naturally may have reproductive services. Men and women who were not married were not allowed to use these services. These services were off-limits to even homosexual couples. Laws have evolved, and society is growing more accepting of the LGTBQ+ groups and the desire of single, unmarried men and women to raise their children independently. Consequently, the governments have made the necessary amendments to the legislation, which should help the market flourish.



Challenges: the lack of awareness.



The lack of awareness about infertility, its causes and possible treatments limits the market's growth. The stigma around infertility and the talk about it keeps many individuals from accessing these services or seeking professional help, further limiting the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global fertility services market are:



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Infertility



• Male Infertility

• Female Infertility



By End User



• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Clinical Research Institutes

• Surgical Centres

• Others



By Procedure



• Artificial Insemination

• In-Vitro Fertilization

• Surrogacy

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



