IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 44 - 2023

|Statement of transactions in own shares from October 30 to November 03, 2023
|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|22
|111.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|240
|111.70
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|41
|111.90
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|30/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|1,908
|111.83
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|41
|112.10
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|161
|112.80
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|226
|112.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|31/10/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,572
|112.95
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|182
|112.72
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|286
|112.96
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|47
|112.94
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,485
|112.84
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|289
|112.09
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|165
|112.57
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|92
|112.05
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|02/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,454
|112.68
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|162
|110.80
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|94
|110.93
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|4
|110.70
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|03/11/2023
|FR0010259150
|2,740
|111.09
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|14,211
|112.27
