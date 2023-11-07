IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 44 - 2023

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Boulogne Billancourt, FRANCE

            
 Statement of transactions in own shares from October 30 to November 03, 2023

 		  BNP PARIBAS  
  

 		 
          
            
           
 Aggregated presentation by day and by market         
            
 Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2023FR001025915022111.80AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2023FR0010259150240111.70CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2023FR001025915041111.90TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1130/10/2023FR00102591501,908111.83XPAR  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2023FR001025915041112.10AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2023FR0010259150161112.80CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2023FR0010259150226112.70TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1131/10/2023FR00102591502,572112.95XPAR  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/11/2023FR0010259150182112.72AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/11/2023FR0010259150286112.96CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/11/2023FR001025915047112.94TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/11/2023FR00102591502,485112.84XPAR  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/11/2023FR0010259150289112.09AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/11/2023FR0010259150165112.57CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/11/2023FR001025915092112.05TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1102/11/2023FR00102591502,454112.68XPAR  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2023FR0010259150162110.80AQEU  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2023FR001025915094110.93CEUX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2023FR00102591504110.70TQEX  
 IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1103/11/2023FR00102591502,740111.09XPAR  
 * Two-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL14,211112.27   


Attachment


Attachments

MAR Report_IPSEN_2023-11-06