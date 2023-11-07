Deputy Chief Executive Officer's appointment

Press release Ecully, November 7, 2023 – 6.00 p.m.





Appointment of Sandrine Carle

as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

The Spineway Group, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, announces the appointment of Sandrine Carle as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Carle joined Spineway in July 2022, at the time of the acquisition of Spine Innovations, where she was CEO. She was instrumental in the successful integration of Spine Innovations into the Spineway Group.

After earning a degree as a biomedical engineer (UT Compiègne) and an Executive MBA at HEC in Paris, Sandrine Carle worked for over 20 years in the orthopedic surgery sector, and more specifically in the spinal surgery sector at Medtronic (Europe), Kyphon (USA) and Vexim (France). She held marketing and management positions in France and the USA before being appointed CEO of Spine Innovations in 2020.

Ms. Carle led the creation of this entity following a spin-off in 20201 and the development of this activity between 2020 and 2022. She led the recruitment and management of around fifteen employees, set up the functional and operational organization of the team and also obtained the company’s certification from the notified body, G-MED (France).

Working alongside Stéphane Le Roux, CEO of Spineway, Sandrine Carle is responsible for conducting the Group’s overall roadmap, in particular the business development plan aimed at returning to operating breakeven,2 as well as all R&D projects (short, medium and long term).

Stéphane Le Roux said: “I am delighted that Sandrine is joining me as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Spineway. I am confident that her leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the market will help shape our future. She will strengthen our highly experienced management team. Sandrine will also lead the Group’s development plan, while maintaining our commitment to our core values of quality and innovation. She will work closely with me, our management team and all our employees to achieve our aim of becoming an innovative player in France and internationally, a leader in less invasive spine treatments.”

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.

Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).

1 Spine Innovations was a spin-off born in 2020 of the sale of Groupe FH Orthopedics (France) to the Spineway Group.

2 Positive operating income

