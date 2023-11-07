EHang Responds to Short Seller Report

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading urban air mobility ("UAM") technology platform company, announced that the report published today by short seller Hindenburg Research contains untrue statements and misinterpretation of information regarding the Company’s business operations and financial conditions. The report highlights the short seller's cursory and incomplete understanding of the Company's industry and business operations.



The accumulated orders and pre-orders the Company has received in the past reflected the strong interest and genuine demand from customers for EHang's innovative electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) products, which are based on signed contracts and planned for delivery after obtaining regulatory approvals, as per customers' requests. The Company will continue to provide updates on its order pipeline from time to time, including significant new orders it received after obtaining the certificate for unmanned eVTOL from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The Company firmly denies the allegations in the short seller report that the Company misled investors about its order pipeline and sales, and will take appropriate actions to protect its and its shareholders’ interests.

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world’s leading urban air mobility (“UAM”) technology platform company. Our mission is to enable safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with unmanned aerial vehicle (“UAV”) systems and solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang has obtained the world’s first type certificate for unmanned eVTOL from the Civil Aviation Administration of China in 2023. As the forerunner of cutting-edge UAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global UAM industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

