SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Manhattan, New York

New York, NY, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Manhattan, located in and serving the borough of Manhattan in New York, NY.

The newly-built Class A facility is strategically located at 424 East 90th Street and offers 88,630 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’. With an adjusted one-mile radius self-storage supply of 0.6 square feet per capita, the store offers nearly the sole storage option available to the one-mile population of 225,000 in the most densely populated borough of New York City. The facility is also ideally placed to attract customers from the Upper East Side, with a high one-mile median income of $107,000.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Empire State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace Manhattan is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “This area is a high-barrier, high-value market, and Manhattan is a milestone addition to our expanding New York portfolio. We are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of residents of this important and underserved community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Manhattan is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.