Respiratory Protective Equipment Market is Anticipated to Hold a Share of USD 5.9 billion by end of 2031 | Says Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global respiratory protective equipment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 5.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for respiratory protective equipment is expected to close at US$ 2.4 billion.

The emergence of new infectious diseases and the potential for respiratory transmission have created a sustained demand for respiratory protective equipment, especially for healthcare workers, travelers, and public safety personnel.

Expanding industrial sectors, including construction, manufacturing, and mining, increase the need to protect workers from airborne hazards such as dust, chemicals, and fumes, driving the demand for the respiratory protective equipment market.

Awareness of air pollution and the impact of industrial emissions on air quality has led to an increased demand for respiratory protection for outdoor workers, particularly in densely populated urban areas. Respiratory protective equipment is vital during and after natural disasters, such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, and industrial accidents, to protect individuals from inhaling harmful particulates and gases.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the respiratory protective equipment market was valued at US$ 2.3 billion

Based on product type, the mask segment dominates the market during the forecast period.

By design, full-face segment to account for high revenue in the market.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing advancements in RPE technology, including the development of more comfortable and effective respiratory protection solutions, are driving market growth.

Key companies are expanding their product portfolios with the help of technological advancements in respiratory protective equipment and using advanced materials to reduce the weight of the equipment and enhance comfort, which creates lucrative respiratory protective equipment market opportunities.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to account for the most significant respiratory protective equipment market share during the forecast period. The market is witnessing healthy growth due to increasing demand from end-use industries, such as chemical, oil & gas, healthcare, and mining. The growth in awareness about the health and safety of workers in industrial setups is also driving the regional respiratory protective equipment industry growth.

The respiratory protective equipment market size in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest rate during the forecast period. The surge in a number of industries and the rise in awareness about industrial safety and health majorly influence the regional market statistics. The increase in demand for smart air-purifying respirators with features such as voice-activated sensors and automatic settings is expected to fuel market expansion in the region.

Key Developments in the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market in India Market

In December 2021 , Dräger launched PARAT 1200 and PARAT 1260, two of Dragger’s smallest ever-filtering escape devices, which provide 10 minutes of effective respiratory protection in hazardous emergency settings, allowing for potentially life-saving additional escape time.

, Dräger launched PARAT 1200 and PARAT 1260, two of Dragger’s smallest ever-filtering escape devices, which provide 10 minutes of effective respiratory protection in hazardous emergency settings, allowing for potentially life-saving additional escape time. In March 2021, Avon Protection launched the CH15, a revolutionary new, ultra-thin, single-size portable escape hood that offers protection against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats for at least 15 minutes.

Competitive Landscape

The major respiratory protective equipment manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products along with advancing technologies to meet the changing requirements of customers. The business model of prominent manufacturers includes investments in R&D, product expansions, and mergers & acquisitions as the primary strategies.

3M

Avon Protection

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover LP

Interspiro

Moldex-Metric

MSA Safety

RSG Safety BV

The Lincoln Electric Company

Other Key Players

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market – Key Segments

Type

Air Purifying Respirator

Supplied Air Respirator

Product Type

Mask

Hood

Helmet

Mouth Bit

Design

Full Face

Half Face

Operation

Manual

Battery Powered

Protective Duration

Short Duration (Up to 15 Minutes)

Medium Duration (15 Minutes - 30 Minutes)

Long Duration (30 Minutes and Above)

Usage

Disposable

Reusable

Price

Low

Medium

High

End-use Industry

Mining

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others (Construction, Fire Service, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

