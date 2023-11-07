Epigenomics Market to Witness Remarkable Expansion with Advancements in Epigenetic Research – By PMI

Covina, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenomics is the study of epigenetic modifications that influence gene expression without altering the underlying DNA sequence. These modifications can include DNA methylation, histone modifications, non-coding RNA molecules, and chromatin structure. Epigenetic changes play a crucial role in the regulation of gene expression, development, and disease.

Key Highlights –

In May 2022, The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai launched a new research center devoted to understanding how epigenomics influences the nervous system under both healthy and disease conditions. The goal of the Centre for Neural Epigenome Engineering is to significantly increase Mount Sinai's capacity for this type of research, enabling novel insights and the creation of long-needed therapies for a range of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Single-cell "omics," chemical biology, protein engineering, and chromatin biochemistry are among the fields that could use more development.

Epigenomics Market growth:

Advancements in Epigenetic Research: Rapid progress in epigenetic research has led to a deeper understanding of the role of epigenetics in various diseases and conditions. This has expanded the potential applications of epigenomic technologies.

Epigenomics Market future outlook:

Expanded Clinical Applications: Epigenomic technologies are likely to find new clinical applications in the diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of a wide range of diseases. This includes cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and more. The development of epigenetic biomarkers and therapeutics will play a crucial role in expanding these applications.

Report scope:

Attribute Details The base year for estimation 2020 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Market Segmentation By Product - Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Services

By Field of Application- Diagnosis, R&D, Pharmaceuticals

By Disease- Cancer, Neurological disorders, CVD, Inflammatory Autoimmune Disease and others

By Technology- DNA methylation, Histone methylation & Acetylation, MicroRNA modification, Biomarkers, Non-coding RNA’s, MiRNA’s, Chromatin

By End-user- CRO, Academics and Research labs Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Astellas Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Ag

Abcam

Accent Therapeutic

Active Motif

Base genomics

Bluebird bio

4SC

Epigenomics Market key points:

Definition of Epigenomics: Epigenomics refers to the study of epigenetic modifications, which are heritable changes in gene expression that do not involve alterations to the DNA sequence. Epigenetic modifications play a critical role in regulating gene activity and can be influenced by various environmental and lifestyle factors.

