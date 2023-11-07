Study Reveals Leather is Over 85% Bio-Based

ROCHESTER, Mich., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a global automotive leather supplier, shares a recent study1 comparing the bio-based carbon contents of leathers with different manufacturing recipes and alternative materials, such as 'cactus leather' and AppleSkin, clearly demonstrates the superior bio-based nature of leather. Unlike synthetics, leather is a natural and 100% bio-based material, is proving to be a sustainable choice for various industries. By optimizing leather making recipes, Pangea says it can achieve an impressive range of 85-95% bio-based end-products without compromising the performance of automotive leather. On the other hand, 'bio-based alternative materials' often present lower bio-based carbon content, weaker durability, and performance below automotive standards.

The key to understanding the sustainability of materials lies in the biogenic carbon cycle. The biogenic carbon cycle centers on the ability of plants to absorb and sequester carbon. Materials with a higher renewable content, or biogenic carbon, align better with a circular economy. Bio-based materials, such as leather, are made from renewable resources and consist at least partially of biological materials like plant fibers, sugars, microorganisms, or proteins. Unlike fossil fuel-based materials, bio-based materials are essential parts of our natural cycles and do not contribute to the existing carbon levels. By embracing bio-based resources, we can ensure the preservation of our valuable resources.

The advantages of high bio-based content in leather extend beyond its renewable and biodegradable nature. When the leather substrate itself has a high renewable content, the waste streams and residues from its manufacturing process become more bio-based and can be re-used, recycled, repurposed, or disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. Pangea, for example, re-uses leather shavings and scraps in other industries such as consumer goods, tires, agriculture, and bio-polymers.

As automotive manufacturers, designers, and engineers seek new and innovative materials, it is crucial to consider the sustainability of their choices. Extensive research shows that the most sustainable options lie in optimized bio-based materials. While the USDA's BioPreferred Program certifies products with at least 25% bio-based content, this certification does not hold much weight due to the low level of "renewability." To achieve full circularity, it is essential to prioritize bio-based materials with adequate composability. By embracing more bio-based products, we can build upon the legacy of leather and contribute to a more sustainable future.

