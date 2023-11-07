Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size USD 29.93 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 29.93 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence market is projected to expand substantially during the forecast period. Substantial market growth can be attributed to the growing need for rapid decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry. The global healthcare business intelligence market is also likely to be driven by the increasing demand for data mining applications to provide better patient care. Moreover, the rising number of patient registries is also expected to augment the global healthcare business intelligence market during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/460

However, complications associated with business intelligence solutions are anticipated to restrain the global healthcare business intelligence market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in the report.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 5.40 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.6% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 29.93 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Domo Inc, Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc, Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/460

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for healthcare business intelligence is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Some of the top players operating in the healthcare business intelligence market are:

Domo Inc Tableau Software Sisense Inc. Microsoft Corporation Qlik Technologies Inc Infor Inc. SAP SE Salesforce.com, Inc. Oracle Corporation MicroStrategy Incorporated



In October 2020, Blendr.io, acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. Blendr.io's robust iPaaS platform would significantly extend functionality of Qlik's end-to-end platform to enable consumers to leverage on data and digital procedures quite efficiently and effortlessly.

In May 2019, Periscope, Inc. was acquired by Sisense Inc. With this acquisition, Sisense would have access to a larger market with the help of Periscope’s data engineers and data scientists.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/460

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, RoxAI Ltd. was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. This acquisition would strengthen the AI capabilities of Qlik Sense with automated notifying and intelligent automation.

During the forecast period, the services segment is anticipated to expand at a steady pace. Business intelligence as a service approach helps a healthcare organization to collect data for the organization's current system and consolidate this data into a highly powerful data center that will provide the customer to manage data from the data center with a simpler front-end.

During the forecast period, the on-premises segment is projected to expand at a sluggish pace. Business intelligence systems deployed on-site possess flexibility to be customized according to organizational requirements. The healthcare company can also regulate data protection standards for the on-premises business intelligence solution. This is anticipated to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the patient care analysis segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR of 14.8%. A business intelligence software can collect and interpret all the data in a visual format, offering valuable insights into every aspect of the patient’s health. This eliminates the need for repetitive checks, which assists in saving money.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate, due to increasing awareness about mobile business intelligence solutions and adoption of technologically advanced business intelligence solutions in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The market in the region is expected to be further fueled by increasing awareness about business intelligence solutions among healthcare providers and organizations, due to increasing government initiatives, in the near future.

Browse Detailed Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cloud-based On-premises Hybrid

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Analytical Performance Management Query & Reporting Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Clinical Analysis Financial Analysis Patient Care Analysis Operational Analysis

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Healthcare Payers Healthcare Providers Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Ed-Tech and Smart Classroom Market By Hardware (Interactive Projectors, Interactive Displays), By Education System (Learning Management System, Student Information System, Classroom Assessment System, Classroom Collaboration System, Classroom Management System, Document Management System, Student Response System, Talent Management System), By End Use (Kindergarten, K-12, Higher Education), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Small Cell 5G Network Market By Radio Technology (5G New Radio NR Standalone, 5G NR Non-Standalone), By Cell Type (Picocells, Femtocells, Microcells), By Deployment Mode (Outdoor, Indoor), By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Digital Payment Market By Offering (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), By Mode of Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Sensitive Data Discovery Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Security and Risk Management, Compliance Management, Asset Management, Others), By End-Use (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecommunications and IT, Others), And By Region Forecast to 2028

Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Market By Type (Service, Hardware, Software), By Product (Electronic Eavesdropping Detection, Anti-Surveillance Services, Communication & Technical Security, Wiretap, and Covert Camera Detection), By End-Use (Industrial, Government, Aerospace and Defense, Corporate, Healthcare, Personal and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights