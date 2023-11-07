Global Heat sealable packaging Market Forecast Report 2023-2032 by Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat sealable packaging market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the rising demand for cost-effective packaging solutions, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. Heat sealable packaging, known for its simplicity and affordability, is being adopted across various industries, such as food, medicine, chemicals, cosmetics, and more.



Innovations in heat-sealable packaging techniques are playing a pivotal role in driving market revenue growth. This packaging method is vital for preserving and extending the shelf life of products, particularly in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. With the increasing purchasing power of consumers and growing numbers of shoppers, heat-sealable packaging is becoming more prevalent in the packaged food industry.

Furthermore, the need for effective packaging sealing to reduce leakage problems arising from inadequate sealing is a significant driver for market growth. Heat-sealable packaging is widely used in various end-use industries due to its affordability, effectiveness, and ease of use. The packaging industry is rapidly expanding, and rising disposable incomes are further fueling the market's growth.

Type Insights: Among different packaging types, blister packaging is expected to dominate the global heat sealable packaging market. Blister packaging's popularity is attributed to its use in the pharmaceutical industry, offering simple opening mechanisms, separate compartments, and excellent product visibility. Pharmaceutical companies recognize the benefits of blister packaging, which not only protect and maintain product integrity but also provide high-quality sealing for leak prevention and high-volume production.

Material Type Insights: Polyethylene is anticipated to witness steady and fast revenue growth in the heat sealable packaging market. Low-density polyethylene, commonly used in heat seal poly bags, melts at a temperature that allows easy and rapid sealing, enhancing consumer convenience with simple opening and resealing features.

Regional Insights: North America currently holds the largest share in the global heat sealable packaging market due to the growing demand for pharmaceuticals and investments in Research & Development (R&D) for innovative heat-sealable packaging products. ProAmpac, for example, recently introduced ProActive Recyclable Paper-1000, offering an eco-friendly alternative for frozen food applications.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the fastest revenue growth in the heat sealable packaging market. Factors such as a growing population, rising disposable incomes, and evolving lifestyles in countries like China and India are driving this growth. Furthermore, major companies are expanding their presence through acquisitions and partnerships to tap into new markets, thus contributing to the region's market growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 in USD Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 in USD Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Type, material type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Shako Flexipack Private Limited, Sealed Air, Krehalon B.V., Amcor plc, FLEXOPACK S.A., Glenroy, Inc., WINPAK LTD., UFlex Limited, BERNHARDT Packaging & Process, and FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global heat sealable packaging market is moderately fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective heat sealable packaging solutions. Some major players included in the global heat sealable packaging market report are:

Shako Flexipack Private Limited

Sealed Air

Krehalon B.V.

Amcor plc

FLEXOPACK S.A.

Glenroy, Inc.

WINPAK LTD.

UFlex Limited

BERNHARDT Packaging & Process

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

Strategic Development

On 17 October 2023, Sealed Air announced the acquisition of Foxpak, the Ireland-based packaging solutions company for expanding its presence in Europe. The acquisition aims to enhance the development of smart packaging products. Foxpak, an Irish company based in Collon, has created digitally printed flexible and compostable packaging that is printed directly onto flexible packaging materials.

On 13 June 2023, Amcor announced the expansion of AmFiber Performance Paper packaging range including heat seal sachets used in beverage and dry culinary including drink powders, instant coffee, seasonings, dried soups, and spices in Europe. AmFiber Performance Paper is a paper-based packaging with a high barrier that was first presented in 2022 for snacks and confections.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global heat sealable packaging market on the basis of type, material type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Blister Packaging Clamshell Packaging Skin Packaging Others

Material Type Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Films Ionomer Resin Polyamides Polyester Polypropylene Polycarbonate Polystyrene Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Consumer Durables Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa TurkeyTop of Form



