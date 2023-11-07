AFOA Canada Awards: Recognizing Indigenous Excellence and Achievement

OTTAWA, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFOA Canada is currently accepting applications for its annual awards recognizing the achievements of Indigenous professionals, communities, and youth. The awards are an opportunity for Indigenous peoples to celebrate the inspiring stories of those working to better Indigenous communities and organizations, and to provide opportunities in financial management for youth.

Nutrien Indigenous Youth Financial Management Awards

Open to Indigenous students in Grades 11 and 12 pursuing post-secondary education in programs related to finance, management, business, commerce or related fields. Recipients attend AFOA Canada’s National Conference to participate in a special youth program designed to introduce them to careers in Indigenous finance and management. They also become eligible for a scholarship of up to $5,000.

MNP-AFOA Canada Indigenous Community Excellence Award

Recognizes an Indigenous community that has demonstrated significant change through governance, leadership and management excellence. A task not easily accomplished but has been undertaken by an entire community to propel change for its members.

AFOA Canada Leadership Award

Sponsored by TD Bank

Recognizes an individual that has demonstrated leadership in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. They have made significant contribution to a community or organization or have raised standards of excellence in finance, management, and governance.

Applications remain open until November 30, 2023. The awards are presented at the AFOA Canada National Conference, this year taking place from March 5-7, 2024 in Winnipeg, Man.

About AFOA Canada

Entering its 25th year as an Indigenous Institution, AFOA Canada is the center for excellence and innovation in Indigenous management, finance, and governance. It is the only organization in Canada that focuses on the capacity development and day-to-day needs of those Indigenous professionals who are working in all areas of management, finance, band administration, leadership, and program management. AFOA Canada’s premise is that one of the keys to successful self-determination, creating a better life for Canada’s Indigenous peoples and a better future for the next generation, lies in improving the management skills of those responsible for the stewardship of Indigenous resources.

