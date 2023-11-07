The Wiggles Enter into Agreement with Future Today’s HappyKids to Add Classic Content to the Platform

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wiggles, the longest running and most beloved children’s entertainment group, and HappyKids , Future Today’s free ad-supported streaming service, have entered into an agreement to add more than 80 hours of classic Wiggles content to the HappyKids Channel. In addition, Future Today will be creating and distributing a Wiggles-branded App featuring both the classic content and two seasons of new content from their latest series “Ready, Steady, Wiggle” (Seasons 4 & 5, 26x11 each). The announcement was made jointly today by Luke Field, General Manager of The Wiggles, and David DiLorenzo, SVP Kids & Family of Future Today.



Luke Field comments, “We are thrilled that the incredible world of The Wiggles will be accessible to the ever-expanding HappyKids audience. Not only will a treasure trove of iconic original-Wiggle episodes be offered, but also the latest and most captivating content from The Wiggles universe. In addition, adding a truly one-of-a-kind The Wiggles App will deliver a one-stop destination for current and classic The Wiggles content.”

Within the deal, the HappyKids Channel will house more than 80 hours of the original “The Wiggles” TV series that ran from 1998 through 2012. Every season of these programs showcases the original Fab Four for the younger audience – Greg, Anthony, Murray, and Jeff. Dressed in their vibrant outfits of red, yellow, blue, and purple, this Australian entertainment group has left an indelible mark on the global stage, thanks to their captivating songs, dynamic live shows, and unwavering dedication to edutainment.

Separate from the HappyKids Channel App, parent-company Future Today will create a The Wiggles-branded App that will contain not only the classic Wiggles content, but also two seasons of The Wiggles’ newest TV series, “Ready, Steady, Wiggle.” In their newest series, Anthony, Lachy, Simon, Caterina, Evie, John, Lucia, and Tsehay, and all their Wiggly friends, star in the hit show packed full of music, dancing, and plenty of fun for the whole family. Each episode features new, exciting segments, such as ‘Wiggle and Move’ and ‘Wiggly World of Dance’, which will have audiences wiggling along and keeping active.

David DiLorenzo adds, “For over three decades, The Wiggles brand has stood as the benchmark for children’s entertainment, captivating young hearts around the globe. We welcome this beloved franchise to HappyKids, one of the largest kids AVOD platforms, as we strive to deliver family content that is brand-safe, premium quality and enjoyable for all ages. With the creation of The Wiggles App, we will ensure that The Wiggles’ magic remains accessible to all, igniting the imaginations of countless children and providing them with an abundance of happy memories.”

The deal was negotiated by David DiLorenzo, SVP Kids & Family of Future Today and Jill Goldstein of JGPR.

About HappyKids

HappyKids is a FREE and SAFE app designed to educate and entertain millions of kids across multiple platforms every day. Parents trust HappyKids to provide kid-safe content for every age group with music, rhymes, stories, movies, popular shows, DIY, activity guides and more. The content is segmented by age group for 0-2 yrs. (toddlers), 2-4 yrs. (preschoolers), 4-6 years, and kids 6+. There are also separate sections for Kids movies & TV shows, gaming videos, and a featured section which offers the best of everything. HappyKids is available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, XFinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company’s proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today’s comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children's entertainment group have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) all over the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching are sharing their love of The Wiggles with their own children. Having sold over 30 million albums and DVDs and 8 million books globally, as well as accumulating over 2 billion music streams and 3 billion views on YouTube, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene. Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three separate continents, and their videos are seen in over 190 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.thewiggles.com , subscribe to their YouTube channel , follow on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok and Twitter , or listen on Spotify and Apple Music .

Contact Information:

For The Wiggles:

Jill Goldstein

jill@jgoldsteinpr.com

Rob Bailey

rob@brandstandpr.com

Future Today:

Brittany Tibaldi / Michael Ganci

347-487-6794 / 516-524-4426

btibaldi@kcsa.com / mganci@kcsa.com