UPDATE – Cornelis Networks To Exhibit, Speak and Showcase Latest Technology at SC23

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornelis Networks , a leading provider of intelligent, high-performance networking solutions that accelerate the world’s most demanding AI and HPC applications will be exhibiting, speaking and showcasing its latest technology at Supercomputing 2023 .



WHAT: AI is rapidly becoming the most pervasive workload of our generation. Cornelis Networks high-performance fabric technology is critical to unlocking the predictable performance at scale required to enable production-scale AI in the enterprise. At Supercomputing 2023, Cornelis Networks will be introducing its latest high-performance fabric, speaking throughout the conference and exhibiting at Booth #281. WHEN: November 12-17, 2023 WHERE: Supercomputing 2023 | Booth #281 Colorado Convention Center 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 Cornelis Networks is sponsoring a Coffee Bar at Penguin Solutions’ Booth #843 SPEAKING: Tuesday, November 14 Session: TACC Stampede3 Speaker: Doug Fuller, Cornelis Networks Time: 12:30 - 1:00 p.m. MT Location: Intel booth #617 Session: Ask Me Anything Storage Q&A Speakers: Jeff Whitaker and Keith Mannthey, Panasas Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Session: Ask Me Anything Speaker: Eric Lequiniou, Altair Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Session: Learn About Rocky Linux, Apptainer, and Warewulf Working on Omni-Path Speaker: Jonathon Anderson, CIQ Time: 2:30 - 3:00 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Session: Aim Higher Push Academic Boundaries with Lenovo and Cornelis Networks Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT Location: Lenovo booth #601 Wednesday, November 15 Session: Ask Me Anything HPC & AI Speaker: David Decastro, Lenovo Time: 1:00 - 1:30 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Session: Tech Talk Speaker: Paul Stasurak, Cornelis Networks Time: 1:30 - 2:00 p.m. MT Location: Panasas booth #437 Session: Ask Me Anything BeeGFS Speaker: Philipp Falk, ThinkParQ Time: 2:00 - 2:30 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Session: Supermicro & Cornelis Partnership on AI & HPC Speaker: Thomas Jorgensen, Supermicro Time: 3:00 - 3:10 p.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281 Thursday, November 16 Session: Penguin Solutions, Cornelis and OCP Open Rack Optimized Hardware Speaker: Phil Pokorny, Penguin Solutions Time: 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. MT Location: Cornelis Networks booth #281

About Cornelis Networks

Cornelis Networks is a technology leader delivering purpose-built, high-performance fabrics accelerating High Performance Computing, High Performance Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence workloads in the Cloud and in the Data Center. The company’s products enable customers across scientific, academic, governmental, and commercial markets by efficiently focusing the computational power of many processing devices at scale on a single problem, simultaneously improving both result accuracy and time-to-solution for their most complex application workloads. Cornelis Networks delivers its end-to-end interconnect solutions worldwide through an established set of server OEM and channel partners. For more information, visit www.cornelisnetworks.com or email sales@cornelisnetworks.com .

