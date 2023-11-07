Taylor Hospitality Introduces Executive Chef Nate Hughes of Hotel Weyanoke

Farmville. Virginia, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taylor Hospitality takes great pride in welcoming Nathanael Hughes as the esteemed Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director of Hotel Weyanoke. Nate has been skillfully leading the culinary team at Catbird Rooftop Terrace, Effingham's, and Taproot Tavern since August.



Nate started his culinary career at The Greystone Inn in western North Carolina as a teenager. While pursuing his education in the Panhandle of Florida, he also ran kitchens in his spare time. Since then, he has managed kitchens for various Country Clubs and Restaurants throughout the South, including the prestigious Biltmore Estate Bistro and Grove Park Inn.



His profound knowledge of French Classical Cuisine, combined with his personal touch of southern influence, results in a harmonious fusion of flavors. His knowledge of culinary techniques has allowed him to properly mentor and teach his team of skilled cooks in the kitchen. For this Winter, Chef Nate has built a new menu for Effingham's, located on the lobby level of Hotel Weyanoke and features coal-fired pizzas, prime ribeye, and his homemade butternut squash bisque'.



Sean Taylor, CEO, Taylor Hospitality shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Nate as the leader of our esteemed food and beverage team at Hotel Weyanoke. With ambitious plans for Weyanoke's culinary operations, Nate plays a vital role in spearheading transformative changes at the hotel. Bringing a wealth of elevated culinary expertise to Farmville, Nate elevates the dining experience for our esteemed local patrons and discerning travelers alike. As we prepare to reopen Effingham's restaurant, our guests will have the pleasure of savoring Nate's boundless creativity."



"As General Manager of the Weyanoke Hotel, it is my great pleasure to welcome Chef Nate Hughes to our team. He is a talented and creative chef with a passion for using fresh, local ingredients to create innovative and delicious dishes," said Nick Gonzales, General Manager. He continued, "I am confident that his culinary expertise will elevate our food and beverage offerings and continue to make The Hotel Weyanoke the culinary destination of Farmville and the surrounding area."



Nate added, "I could not be more excited to represent Taylor Hospitality as the new F&B Director/Chef for The Hotel Weyanoke and to join the Farmville community. Our goal is to create a family friendly atmosphere with top quality culinary experience for every guest. I look forward to seeing you all at my table!"



Hotel Weyanoke combines a prime location with top-notch amenities. Guests can treat themselves to a delightful experience at any of the three on-site restaurants, enjoy a complimentary breakfast, and make use of Longwood University's fitness center, all while immersing themselves in the captivating ambiance of Downtown Historic Farmville.



For more information on Hotel Weyanoke, visit https://www.hotelweyanoke.com

About Taylor Hospitality

Taylor Hospitality is a premier hospitality management and consulting company creating lifetime memories for our guests, homeowners, and associates through our profitable properties, value added services and community relationships. For more information, visit https://taylorhospitality.com.

