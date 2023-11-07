The University of Lethbridge and Bow Valley College offer a new academic pathway in supply chain management

Calgary, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Lethbridge and Bow Valley College are pleased to announce a unique new program that will train students for the high-demand profession of supply chain management. The Business and Supply Chain Management integrated pathway program will see students earn a Business Administration Diploma with a major in supply chain management through Bow Valley College and a Bachelor of Management with a major in general management through the University of Lethbridge’s Dhillon School of Business.

Funding has been made possible through the Ministry of Advanced Education and the Alberta at Work initiative, which expands seat capacity to support evolving labour market needs.

“The events of the past few years have made everyone aware of how crucial it is to get goods such as food, medical supplies, household goods and raw materials such as grain quickly to where they need to be,” says Dr. Carla Carnaghan, associate dean, ULethbridge Dhillon School of Business. “This combined program offered in Calgary addresses a strong need by industry for individuals who not only have knowledge of procurement, supply chain and inventory management from the Bow Valley College diploma but also the broader managerial skills such as communications, human resources, accounting, finance and project management from the BMgt degree.”

“Supply chain management is gaining traction as an attractive career option,” says Eddie Sargent, associate dean, Bow Valley College Chiu School of Business. “Expertise in supply chain and logistics is critical in the movement of goods and commodities to consumers, manufacturers and wholesalers. We are proud to partner with ULethbridge to train the next generation of talented individuals to be job-ready for this exciting, in-demand career.”

Students will complete the programs concurrently over a four-year period. This pathway program will have an experiential learning component with the option of taking an applied studies course with an employer or exploring co-op opportunities. Students will gain skills in areas such as logistics, supply chain, negotiations, budgeting, project management and communication.

“ULethbridge and Bow Valley College are uniquely suited to deliver this program because we have a shared location in downtown Calgary. The city is also a key transportation and logistics hub for Canada with an ecosystem that provides well-paying jobs in supply chain management,” says Sargent.

This partnership helps address a talent gap in the logistics economy, including a nationwide demand for supply chain and logistics managers and the broader skillsets of business management and operations.

“A scan of job postings demonstrates that employers want both supply chain competencies and a bachelor’s degree. This reinforces the need for an integrated pathway for students,” says Carnaghan.

The University of Lethbridge and Bow Valley College will work alongside Supply Chain Canada to support graduates pursuing a Supply Chain Management Professional (SCMP) designation.

Applications for Fall 2024 are now open.

About the University of Lethbridge

A comprehensive academic and research university (one of four in Alberta), ULethbridge welcomes more than 8,400 undergraduate and graduate students from around the world to our campuses in Lethbridge and Calgary each year.



ULethbridge is one of Canada’s leading research universities and offers more than 150 undergraduate and 70 graduate programs in Arts & Science, Education, Fine Arts, Health Sciences, Liberal Education, Graduate Studies and the Dhillon School of Business. Nearly 55,000 ULethbridge alumni are making important contributions to communities around the world.

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s largest College — with 15,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in three applied research pillars: educational technology, social innovation, and health.

