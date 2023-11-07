MissionSquare Retirement Names Andrew Whiting as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

Washington D.C., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionSquare Retirement, a leading champion of retirement security and financial well-being, has appointed Andrew Whiting as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer. Whiting, who has served in an acting capacity since April 2023, joined MissionSquare Retirement in 2020 as the head of institutional sales.

Deanna J. Santana, the Acting Chief Executive Officer and President of MissionSquare Retirement, expressed unwavering confidence in Whiting's capabilities. "Andrew brings an exceptional combination of experience, determination, and integrity to lead MissionSquare Retirement's sales and business development program,” Santana said. “For the past six months, Andrew has fostered robust relationships with customers and has astutely guided our sales team, surpassing our expectations. We are proud to have him on our leadership team as he embodies a seasoned financial services professional who truly comprehends the distinctive needs of public service workers."

Whiting said, “It’s an honor to serve in this role and continue play a leadership role in providing public service employees with access to MissionSquare Retirement’s premier retirement plan offerings. I grew up in a family of public safety personnel, so I know firsthand how financial concerns weigh heavily on their minds. My commitment is to ensure those who serve their communities have the highest quality retirement products and services for a financially secure retirement.”

In this role, Whiting is responsible for a broad range of retirement savings, financial planning, investment-only, and advisory programs (including government, education, healthcare, and not-for-profit retirement plans), which deliver on the organization’s mission of “serving those who serve.” He has overall responsibility for all revenue and client-facing sales teams across the organization.

With more that 16 years of experience in the financial services industry, Whiting is committed to the public sector. He has an extensive background working with government sector retirement plans, including 457 and 403(b) retirement plans. As the head of Institutional Sales for MissionSquare Retirement, he led growth and development of direct sales, adding new institutional plan sponsors, and developing and maintaining long-term and trusted relationships with current and prospective clients and other stakeholders.

Throughout his career, Whiting cultivated strong relationships with plan sponsors, recordkeepers, consultants, and advisors specializing in the government retirement markets. Before joining MissionSquare in November 2020, he held key roles at well-known financial institutions. Notably, he served as the Public Markets Client Advisor at JP Morgan Asset Management where he oversaw the Public Sector Investment Only business. His contributions were also invaluable while leading the development of the tax-deferred business at Lincoln Financial in the role of National Sales Vice President for Government Markets. Whiting's other positions have included Regional Vice President of Governmental Employer-Sponsored Plans at AXA Equitable and Regional Sales Director for Tax-Exempt Markets at The Hartford. He began his career working for the Department of Public Works in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Whiting's dedication to the public sector extends beyond his professional endeavors. He holds the role of Trustee for the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association Signal 30 Fund. Additionally, he has been bestowed an honorary lifetime membership in both the New Jersey Police Benevolent Association Local 265 and the Dade County Police Benevolent Association. Whiting also has actively contributed to the Industry Committee of the National Association of Government Defined Contribution Administrators.

Whiting earned his Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Fairfield University and is a Registered Representative, reflecting his commitment to continuous professional development and expertise in the field.

At MissionSquare Retirement, we are your partners in public sector retirement planning. We were created for the public sector by the public sector more than 50 years ago and our mission is simple: we're here to help public employees build retirement security. As a leading retirement plan administrator dedicated primarily to the public sector and $69.1 billion AUMA serving 1.9 million participant accounts*, we understand your unique needs like no one else.

We believe in a holistic approach and lifelong support. Our financial wellness program includes personalized digital hubs, access to Certified Financial Planner™ professionals, and services for long-term financial goals. We're proud to have helped millions of public service workers retire well.

Beyond finances, we engage with our communities through initiatives like the MissionSquare Memorial Scholarship Fund, honoring those who serve, and the MissionSquare Foundation, established in 2022, to give back to our communities and champion the next generation of public sector leaders. We also provide unparalleled workforce research from the MissionSquare Research Institute. Our advocacy efforts focus on positive policy impacts, reinforcing our mission of helping public employees save for their desired retirement.

Visit www.missionsq.org

*As of September 30, 2023. Includes 457, 401, 403(b), Retirement Health Savings (RHS) plans, Employer Investment Program (EIP) plans, affiliated IRAs, and investment-only assets.