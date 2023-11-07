Couto Construction Sweeps the 2023 Southcoast Best Of the Best Community Choice Awards

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Home Services partner Couto Construction (Couto), based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, was named the best company in five categories: Best Roofing Company, Best Locally Owned Business, Best Siding Company, Best Employer (1-100), and Best Home Repair/Remodeling Company. These awards put the power in the hands of the local community to nominate and vote for their favorite companies. These recognitions showcase the community involvement and quality craftsmanship synonymous with Couto over their long history in the area. This marks the 6th consecutive year that Couto has earned a Best of the Best award.



“Couto would not be where we are today without our customers and local community, and we thank them wholeheartedly for their trust,” said Jason Couto, Owner at Couto. “This accolade holds immense significance for us, considering the deep-rooted history our business shares with the community. We’ve always maintained that our customers are our most valuable asset, and this award is a testament to the exceptional service and experiences Couto provides," added Derek Couto, owner at Couto.

Couto is one of 450 businesses in the South Coast MA region to have been selected for these awards, ranging across 13 categories. In each category they were nominated for, they won, further showing that Couto has impacted the local Massachusetts communities for 36 years. These recognitions are a testament to their involvement and dedication to the communities they serve.

About Couto Construction

The expert roofing and exterior contractors at Couto Construction have been helping Massachusetts families build long-lasting homes since 1987. Couto prides themselves on the transparency, reliability, and craftsmanship they provide on every job. If you’re looking for the most knowledgeable, talented contractors in Southeastern Massachusetts or Rhode Island, Couto is the top choice.

About Infinity Home Services

Infinity is a fast-growing, full-service exterior remodeling company founded in 1997 in Wisconsin by entrepreneurs driven by passion. Infinity approaches exterior remodeling in an unconventional way – putting their employees and customers first. Infinity takes great pride in the work they do and understands the importance of protecting their customers’ investment. The company’s roofing, siding, and window projects are done with the best materials and installed by professional technicians – guaranteeing quality every time. Today, Infinity Home Services consists of fourteen market-leading brands across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions.