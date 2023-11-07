Global Urgent Care Apps Market Size USD 42,960.91 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urgent care apps market is projected to reach value of USD 42,960.91 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global urgent care apps market is anticipated to expand substantially, due to growing adoption of personalized medical treatment applications. Increasing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the adoption of urgent care apps, thereby propelling the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising implementation and development of urgent care apps by governments is likely to fuel the market in the next few years. For instance, in April 2020, for COVID-19, the Government of India launched the Arogya Setu app for touch detecting and symptomatic tracking.

However, lack of better Internet connectivity in underdeveloped nations is likely to restrain the global urgent care apps market during the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2019 USD 591.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 40.2% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 42,960.91 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Million, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., TigerConnect, Inc., Siilo Holding B.V., Medisafe Limited, Hospify Limited, Allm Inc., CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara), Voalte, Inc., Vocera Communications, Inc., and Alaya Care Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global market for urgent care apps is fragmented, with a substantial number of large- and medium-sized players accounting for a significant share of the global market. Some of the top players in the urgent care apps market are:

PatientSafe Solutions, Inc. TigerConnect, Inc. Siilo Holding B.V. Medisafe Limited Hospify Limited Allm Inc. CommuniCare Technology, Inc. (Pulsara) Voalte, Inc. Vocera Communications, Inc. Alaya Care Inc.



In September 2020, TigerConnect Inc. declared the addition of Adjuvant's Call Scheduler solution to incorporate advanced doctor scheduling abilities into TigerConnect's healthcare communication and coordination application. The contract would improve cooperation among diverse health care professionals to improve efficiency throughout the COVID-19 period.

In August 2020, Ease Applications, LLC was acquired by Vocera Communications, Inc. EASE provides a cloud-based collaboration network and smartphone application intended to enhance patient care by allowing friends and family members to access frequently updated information regarding the status of the patient in the hospital. With the acquisition, Vocera would improve the healthcare experience for patients as well as relatives.

In January 2020, Procura Holdings NA (Procura) was acquired by Alaya Care Inc. The contract would allow Alaya Care to provide companies of all scales across the globe with an unparalleled solution, enhancing its goal of becoming the most reliable home & community care technology provider in the world.

Due to the rising number of emergencies requiring medical attention, such as accidents and cardiac attacks, the triaging apps & pre-hospital emergency care segment is expected to experience significant growth in the next few years

During the forecast period, the stroke segment is expected to experience substantial growth at a CAGR of 34.4%. Increasing consumer awareness about the benefits of urgent care apps, such as personalized services and shorter waiting times, is estimated to boost the segment during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing demand for improved healthcare management applications, the symptom checking segment is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period

Due to increasing federal and private investments and initiatives to facilitate the adoption of urgent care applications, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the most rapid growth rate throughout the forecast period

Emergen Research has segmented the global urgent care apps market in terms of type, clinical area, deployment, usage, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Collaboration Apps & In-hospital Communication Triaging Apps & Pre-hospital Emergency care Post-hospital Applications

Clinical Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Cardiac Conditions Stroke Trauma Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Cloud-based On-premises

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Medication Management Emergency Care & Training Symptom Checking Rehabilitation

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of ME



