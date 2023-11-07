Park Royal Hospital Offers Inpatient & Outpatient Electroconvulsive Therapy

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Royal Hospital, a premier provider of mental health and addiction treatment, is pleased to offer electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for patients. ECT can help relieve severe symptoms of depression and other mental health disorders and may be effective when other forms of treatment haven’t been successful.



At Park Royal Hospital, ECT is available on an inpatient and outpatient basis and is delivered by a trained team of professionals. Patients receive ECT in a dedicated suite equipped with the most current technology.

Electroconvulsive therapy involves using a mild electrical current to stimulate the brain to produce a brief seizure while the patient is under general anesthesia. Since its introduction in the 1930s, ECT has advanced in the areas of safety, provider education, quality, and patient experience. Today, it is regarded as a beneficial treatment option that can help patients who are struggling with a variety of concerns, including those who may need immediate care.

A 2005 study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found that, among patients reporting high suicidal intent, nearly 81% reported that suicidal ideation symptoms had declined to a score of 0 by the end of the course of ECT. In 2022, a study in Lancet Psychiatry reported that patients receiving inpatient treatment for depression who got ECT had an almost 50% reduced risk for suicide following treatment.

“ECT is one of the safest and most effective yet most underutilized treatments for depression. Due to the lack of education and information, as well as the misconceptions and fear around ECT, many who can benefit from the treatment never access it,” said Dr. Asaf Aleem, chief medical officer at Park Royal Hospital. “ECT really is an incorrect term. It should be called ‘electrical brain modulation.’ ECT is a historical term and not an appropriate way to describe the treatment process. ECT is not ‘shock treatment’ — this is a scientific treatment that uses electricity under anesthesia to stimulate certain areas of the brains to reverse the course of moderate to severe depression more than any other treatment can.

“A recent study reported that, for people who receive ECT, the risk for suicide is reduced by 50%, and given that suicide is a leading cause of death in our nation, with the proven effectiveness of ECT, we should be looking for ways to increase access to this lifesaving treatment,” Dr. Aleem continued. “One way we can overcome these barriers is by providing information and education to combat outdated stigmas and stereotypes associated with the treatment delivery.”

To learn more about the ECT program at Park Royal Hospital or to inquire about admission, please call (239) 204-2131 or visit www.parkroyalhospital.com. Those who are interested in receiving ECT at Park Royal Hospital do not need a referral to inquire about treatment and can begin the admissions process anytime.

