IART 6-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Integra LifeSciences (IART) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm Before Nov. 13th Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

Class Period: Mar. 11, 2019 – May 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 13, 2023

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Integra’s disclosures related to the FDA’s findings of Good Manufacturing Practices violations at its Boston Facility.

The complaint alleges that Integra made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Integra failed to take sufficient measures to remediate violations identified by the FDA; (2) as a result of those deficiencies, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility since March 2018 had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of bacterial endotoxins and would need to be recalled; and (3) the company was not making progress toward obtaining its pre-market approval (“PMA”) indication for SurgiMend (one of Integra’s principal wound care products), in part because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product (the Boston Facility) was in continued violation FDA standards and the facility would need to be shut down.

The truth came to light beginning on Apr. 26, 2023, when Integra revealed that it paused production at the Boston Facility. Then, on May 23, 2023, Integra announced that, after an internal investigation, it initiated a global recall of all products manufactured in its Boston, Mass. facility distributed between Mar. 1, 2018 and May 22, 2023 and halted manufacturing at the facility. The company explained that it “identified deviations with endotoxin testing that may have resulted in the release of products with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications.” Integra further revealed that it expects to incur a material impairment charge related to the write-off of inventories. As a result of these moves, Integra significantly lowered its revenue and EPS guidance.

These events drove the price of Integra shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Integra misled investors about its compliance with worldwide Good Manufacturing Practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

