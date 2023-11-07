SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Generac and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On August 2, 2023, Generac announced revised downwards guidance for 2023 due to “weakness in residential products.” The Company blamed the downturn on a “softer consumer spending environment” which led to weaker-than-expected sales of the Company’s residential units. Following this news, Generac’s stock price fell by $37.46 per share, or approximately 25% to close at $115.95 per share.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Generac, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/generac-class-action-submission-form/?prid=54828&wire=3

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com