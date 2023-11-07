Denali Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, and provided business highlights.



“Exciting progress in the field related to treating neurodegenerative diseases highlights the significant potential for our broad therapeutic portfolio and differentiated Transport Vehicle (TV) platform technology to effectively deliver therapeutic enzymes, antibodies, and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to the brain,” said Ryan Watts Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Denali. “We continue to focus on clinical execution, expansion of our TV platform and commercial readiness as we advance our therapeutic pipeline and act with urgency to bring new treatments to people living with neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases.”

Third Quarter and Recent Program Updates:

TV-ENABLED PROGRAMS

DNL310 (ETV:IDS): MPS II (Hunter syndrome)

DNL310 is an investigational, intravenously administered, Enzyme Transport Vehicle (ETV)-enabled, iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) replacement therapy designed to cross the BBB and address the behavioral, cognitive, and physical manifestations of MPS II (Hunter syndrome). Recruitment is ongoing in the global Phase 2/3 COMPASS study of DNL310 in neuronopathic and non-neuronopathic MPS II.

In August, Denali presented new interim data from the Phase 1/2 study of DNL310 in MPS II in an oral presentation at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium 2023. Additional biomarker data up to two years of treatment continued to demonstrate rapid and sustained normalization of cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) heparan sulfate to normal healthy levels and improvement in lysosomal function biomarkers. Additional safety data up to two years of treatment continued to demonstrate that DNL310 was generally well tolerated. Previously reported data showed robust and statistically significant reduction of neurofilament light (NfL), a marker of neuronal damage, and positive clinical outcome changes in adaptive behavior, cognition, and auditory function. The interim clinical outcomes data, safety profile, and biomarker effects, including normalization of CSF heparan sulfate and reduction in NfL, continue to support development of DNL310 in MPS II.



TAK-594/DNL593 (PTV:PGRN): Frontotemporal Dementia-Granulin (FTD-GRN)

DNL593 is an investigational, intravenously administered, Protein Transport Vehicle (PTV)-enabled progranulin (PGRN) replacement therapy designed to restore normal levels of PGRN in the brain without interfering with normal PGRN transport and processing. DNL593 is being co-developed with Takeda. Recruitment is ongoing in Part B (ascending multiple doses) of the Phase 1/2 study of DNL593 in symptomatic patients with a loss of function FTD-GRN mutation.

DNL126 (ETV:SGSH): MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome Type A)

DNL126 (ETV:SGSH) is an investigational, intravenously administered, ETV-enabled N-sulfoglucosamine sulfohydrolase (SGSH) replacement therapy designed to cross the BBB and address the behavioral, cognitive, and physical manifestations of MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo syndrome Type A). Start-up activities are ongoing for the Phase 1/2 study of DNL126 in MPS IIIA.

Oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle (OTV) platform

Denali’s OTV platform is designed to enable peripheral administration of oligonucleotide therapeutics such as antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to address a wide range of neurodegenerative and other neurological diseases. Denali has submitted a manuscript for publication, which can be found on bioRxiv here. Denali has selected five ASO targets for further development and is focused on advancing two OTV candidates towards clinical development.

Antibody Transport Vehicle Amyloid beta (ATV-amyloid-beta) program

ATV-amyloid-beta is an investigational, ATV-enabled anti-amyloid-beta therapy designed to increase brain exposure and target engagement of antibody therapeutics directed against amyloid-beta, which may enable improved plaque clearance and/or reduced amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA). Accumulation of amyloid-beta plaque in the brain is a defining feature of Alzheimer’s disease. Biogen exercised its option to license Denali’s ATV-amyloid-beta program and is responsible for all development and commercial activities and associated expenses.

SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAMS

BIIB122/DNL151 (LRRK2 Inhibitor): Parkinson’s disease

BIIB122/DNL151 is an investigational small molecule inhibitor of LRRK2, one of the most common genetic drivers of Parkinson’s disease. Targeting LRRK2 has the potential to impact the underlying biology and slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Denali and Biogen are co-developing BIIB122. Biogen is conducting the global Phase 2b LUMA study of BIIB122 in early-stage Parkinson’s disease with and without LRRK2 mutations.

In August, Denali and Biogen executed an amendment to the Definitive LRRK2 Collaboration and License Agreement and Waiver of and Amendment to Right of First Negotiation (ROFN), Option, and License Agreement. As part of the amendment, certain milestone criteria were changed while the total amount of development, regulatory, and commercial milestones across all indications remains the same. In addition, Biogen agreed to waive the remaining option and rights of first negotiation under the ROFN and Option Agreement.



SAR443820/DNL788 (CNS-Penetrant RIPK1 Inhibitor): ALS, MS

SAR443820/DNL788 is an investigational, CNS-penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of RIPK1, a critical signaling protein in a canonical inflammatory and cell death pathway. Increased RIPK1 activity in the CNS is hypothesized to drive neuroinflammation and cell necroptosis and to contribute to neurodegeneration. Denali and Sanofi are co-developing SAR443820. Sanofi has completed enrollment of both the global Phase 2 HIMALAYA study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the Phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis (MS).

DNL343 (eIF2B Activator): ALS

DNL343 is an investigational small molecule activator of the eukaryotic initiation factor 2B (eIF2B) designed to inhibit the cellular integrated stress response (ISR) and prevent or slow disease progression by interfering with stress granule formation and TDP-43 aggregation, which is a hallmark pathology present in virtually all individuals with ALS. Previously announced results of a Phase 1b study in participants with ALS demonstrated that once-daily oral dosing with DNL343 for 28 days was generally well-tolerated and was associated with extensive distribution in the cerebrospinal fluid as well as robust inhibition of ISR biomarkers. Recruitment is ongoing in Regimen G (DNL343) of the Phase 2/3 HEALEY ALS Platform Trial.

OTHER CLINICAL PROGRAMS

Eclitasertib (SAR443122/DNL758) (Peripheral RIPK1 Inhibitor): CLE and UC

Eclitasertib (SAR443122/DNL758), is an investigational, peripherally restricted, small molecule inhibitor of RIPK1. Sanofi is solely responsible for the development and commercialization of peripherally restricted RIPK1 inhibitors.

In October, Sanofi announced that the development of eclitasertib in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) is being discontinued because the Phase 2 proof-of-concept study did not meet its primary endpoint (percent change from baseline in CLASI-A at week 12). Eclitasertib was found to be generally well-tolerated. Sanofi continues to recruit the Phase 2 study of eclitasertib in ulcerative colitis (UC).



DISCOVERY PROGRAMS

Denali continues to selectively advance a broad preclinical portfolio including programs enabled by the Enzyme Transport Vehicle, the Antibody Transport Vehicle, the Oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle, and several small molecules engineered to cross the BBB and intended as potential treatments for patients with neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases.

2023 Guidance on Operating Expenses:

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were approximately $1.12 billion as of September 30, 2023. Denali is providing updated guidance on cash operating expenses for the full year 2023 and now anticipates an increase of approximately 15-20% compared to 2022, which is a decrease from previous guidance of 25-30%. The expected decrease is a result of portfolio prioritization and measures to contain costs.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net losses were $99.4 million and $103.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Collaboration revenue was $1.3 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in collaboration revenue of $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the comparative period in the prior year was primarily due to a decrease of revenue earned under the Sanofi Collaboration of $3.4 million, partially offset by an increase of $1.1 million in revenue earned under the Biogen Collaboration Agreement due to the August 2023 amendment which resulted in the satisfaction of the research services performance obligation for the second option program.

Total research and development expenses were $89.7 million and $87.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of approximately $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the comparative period in the prior year was primarily attributable to increases in ETV:IDS and eIF2B program external expenses reflecting the continued progress of these programs in clinical trials during 2023; and an increase in personnel-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, mainly driven by higher headcount and equity award grants. Further, net cost sharing reimbursements from collaboration partners decreased as cost sharing payments owed to Biogen increased. These net expense increases were partially offset by decreases in LRRK2 program external expenses due to the transition of LRRK2 clinical activities to Biogen, TV platform and other program external expenses, and PTV:PGRN program external expenses due to the timing of significant external research and manufacturing related activities period over period.

General and administrative expenses were $25.3 million and $23.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase of approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the comparative period in the prior year was primarily attributable to an increase in personnel-related expenses, including employee compensation and stock-based compensation expenses, driven by higher headcount and equity award grants. These increases were partially offset by decreases in professional services and other corporate costs.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were approximately $1.12 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Collaboration revenue: Collaboration revenue from customers(1) $ 1,267 $ 184 $ 330,531 $ 94,805 Other collaboration revenue — 3,375 — 3,375 Total collaboration revenue 1,267 3,559 330,531 98,180 Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 89,737 87,786 316,073 266,621 General and administrative 25,325 23,259 78,585 66,959 Total operating expenses 115,062 111,045 394,658 333,580 Loss from operations (113,795 ) (107,486 ) (64,127 ) (235,400 ) Interest and other income, net 14,442 4,187 38,376 8,114 Loss before income taxes (99,353 ) (103,299 ) (25,751 ) (227,286 ) Income tax expense — — — (27 ) Net loss $ (99,353 ) $ (103,299 ) $ (25,751 ) $ (227,313 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.72 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.85 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 137,644,534 123,473,390 137,076,199 123,054,889

__________________________________________________

(1) Includes related-party collaboration revenue from customers of $1.3 million and $295.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $0.2 million and $2.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2) Includes expenses for cost sharing payments due to a related party of $3.4 million and $14.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $1.4 million and $3.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 148,011 $ 218,044 Short-term marketable securities 961,245 1,118,171 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,628 36,104 Total current assets 1,142,884 1,372,319 Long-term marketable securities 7,905 — Property and equipment, net 48,101 44,087 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,750 30,437 Other non-current assets 11,137 13,399 Total assets $ 1,236,777 $ 1,460,242 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,182 $ 2,790 Cost sharing payments due to related party 10,354 4,388 Accrued clinical and other research & development costs 14,534 16,297 Accrued manufacturing costs 12,421 22,307 Other accrued costs and current liabilities 9,331 3,682 Accrued compensation 16,344 17,087 Operating lease liabilities, current 7,014 7,318 Related-party contract liability, current — 290,053 Total current liabilities 71,180 363,922 Related-party contract liability, less current portion — 479 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 46,887 53,032 Other non-current liabilities 379 379 Total liabilities 118,446 417,812 Total stockholders' equity 1,118,331 1,042,430 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,236,777 $ 1,460,242

